Election 2026 updates LIVE: Poll pitch gains pace in Tamil Nadu, Bengal with voting next week
Election 2026 updates LIVE: The battle field is set with latest salvos being exchanged between Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.
Election 2026 updates LIVE: Poll campaigns in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have gained momentum and entered its last leg with voting scheduled in these two states scheduled for next week. Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 23, while high-stakes Bengal voting is scheduled for April 29. ...Read More
The battle field is set with latest salvos being exchanged between Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin and Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. Stalin said he never feared the Maintenance of Internal Security Act during the Emergency and asked whether he would now fear Shah. He was speaking at a rally in Ranipet.
With the West Bengal elections just around the corner, Prime Minister Narendra Modi intensified his attack on the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, accusing it of corruption, appeasement politics, and neglecting North Bengal. Addressing a rally in Siliguri, he asserted that the BJP is poised to form the next government in the state.
Modi said that people have witnessed “nothing but ruin” during the TMC’s 15 years in power, adding that a new generation of voters now has the opportunity to shape Bengal’s future through their votes.
"The ruthless TMC government has completed 15 years in power. Over these 15 years, you have witnessed nothing but ruin. I see many young people here; my young friends, 15 years ago, you were likely studying in the first grade. In this election, you are going to cast your votes--votes that will determine the future of Bengal," he said.
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- Wed, 15 Apr 2026 09:04:26 am
Election 2026 updates LIVE: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee chairs party meeting
Election 2026 updates LIVE: Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday chaired an internal strategy meeting with party workers to review preparations for the upcoming assembly elections and chalk out campaign plans. Addressing party functionaries during the closed-door session virtually, Banerjee exuded confidence that the ruling party would secure a mandate surpassing its 2021 performance, a senior TMC leader said.
"Let me state this unequivocally - the people of Bengal will hand us a verdict even stronger than last time. Our vote share will not only hold on but decisively exceed the previous benchmark," he said, asserting that the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was aware of the ground reality.
He also alleged that the Election Commission was acting in favour of the BJP and claimed that substantial resources had been deployed to project an artificial wave in the saffron party's favour.
"The Election Commission, along with certain agencies, appears to be functioning in tandem with the BJP.
via PTI
- Wed, 15 Apr 2026 08:50:12 am
Election 2026 updates LIVE: MK Stalin's morning walk campaign
Election 2026 updates LIVE: As voting day nears, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin was seen interacting with people in Dharmapuri district during his morning walk campaign.
- Wed, 15 Apr 2026 08:38:46 am
Election 2026 updates LIVE: Bengal BJP candidate's e-rickshaw campaign | WATCH
Election 2026 updates LIVE: A BJP candidate in poll-bound Bengal has grabbed eyeballs for his unique campaign style. Niladri Shekhar Dana, BJP candidate from Bankura constituency, was seen campaigning on an e-Rickshaw while campaigning for the upcoming Bengal polls.
- Wed, 15 Apr 2026 08:17:32 am
Election 2026 updates LIVE: Bengal, Tamil Nadu election next week
Election 2026 updates LIVE: Tamil Nadu is set to go to polls on April 23, while West Bengal polls are scheduled for April 29. Poll pitch is gaining pace in these two states with opposition parties trading barbs in their final bid to secure power.