Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Congress brings ‘Minority Declaration’ in Telangana
- Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: PM Modi accuses Rajasthan's Congress of supporting terrorists. Congress leader Kharge criticises Centre of misusing ED.
Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: With less than 10 days remaining until polling in crucial states, political parties are intensifying their efforts to sway voters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a recent rally, accused the ruling Congress in Rajasthan of sympathising with terrorists, citing the murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in the state last year. He also said there is a surge in crime and corruption in the state over the past five years.
In a countermove, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP-led Centre, alleging the misuse of agencies like the ED, CBI, and Income Tax Department to obstruct his party's electoral success. He referred to these agencies as Modi’s “star campaigners.”
Meanwhile, in Telangana, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) asserts its independent identity, emphasising that it is not the 'B Team' of any party but proudly considers itself the 'A Team' of the Telangana people.
Assembly elections 2023 schedule:
• Chhattisgarh has two-phase voting on November 7 and November 17.
• Mizoram conducted its voting on November 7.
• Madhya Pradesh is scheduled for polls on November 17.
• Rajasthan's voting date is set for November 23.
• Telangana will exercise its voting rights on November 30.
• The pivotal counting day for all these states is slated for December 3.
- Fri, 10 Nov 2023 10:37 AM
KCR declares movable assets worth over ₹17 crore
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has disclosed movable assets exceeding ₹17.83 crore and immovable assets valued at approximately ₹8.50 crore in the election affidavit submitted for the November 30 Legislative Assembly polls. Interestingly, he does not own a car. The total value of movable assets under his wife Shobha's name is over ₹7 crore, and his Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) holds assets exceeding ₹9 crore.
- Fri, 10 Nov 2023 09:56 AM
Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: Cong releases ‘Minority Declaration’ in Telangana
The Telangana Congress has pledged to boost the annual budget for minority welfare to ₹4,000 crore and commit to conducting a comprehensive caste census within six months following a potential victory in the November 30 assembly polls. The party's "Minority Declaration," unveiled on Thursday, outlines a commitment to equitable reservation for all backward classes, including minorities, in areas such as employment, education, and government initiatives.