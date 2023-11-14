Assembly elections 2023 LIVE Updates: ‘Congress vs Modi guarantees’, PM addresses rally in MP’s Betul

After a brief festive break, high-powered election rallies are set to begin on Tuesday.

Counting of votes will be on December 3 (Representative Photo)

PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to lead the charge of the arch-rival parties in Madhya Pradesh.

MP will also see Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal, trying to influence voters in favour of their party’s candidates.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi to hit the road in Raipur and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will also hold rallies in Chhattisgarh.

Union minister Smriti Irani to address public rallies in Chhattisgarh. Union minister Anurag Thakur will attack opponents and try to sway voters’ sentiments for his party through press conference in Raipur.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address BJP election meeting, press conference in Jaipur. In attempt to establish Congress rule again, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to hold roadshow, rally in Kota.

Assembly elections 2023 schedule:

• Chhattisgarh: Two-phase voting on November 7 and 17.

• Mizoram: Completed voting on November 7.

• Madhya Pradesh: Scheduled polls on November 17.

• Rajasthan: Voting set for November 23.

• Telangana: Voting rights exercised on November 30.

• Counting Day: December 3 for all these states.