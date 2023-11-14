Assembly elections 2023 LIVE Updates: ‘Congress vs Modi guarantees’, PM addresses rally in MP’s Betul
- Assembly elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Heavyweights to hit ground as less than a week left for crucial polling.
After a brief festive break, high-powered election rallies are set to begin on Tuesday.
PM Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to lead the charge of the arch-rival parties in Madhya Pradesh.
MP will also see Amit Shah, J P Nadda, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav and Arvind Kejriwal, trying to influence voters in favour of their party’s candidates.
Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi to hit the road in Raipur and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma will also hold rallies in Chhattisgarh.
Union minister Smriti Irani to address public rallies in Chhattisgarh. Union minister Anurag Thakur will attack opponents and try to sway voters’ sentiments for his party through press conference in Raipur.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address BJP election meeting, press conference in Jaipur. In attempt to establish Congress rule again, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to hold roadshow, rally in Kota.
Assembly elections 2023 schedule:
• Chhattisgarh: Two-phase voting on November 7 and 17.
• Mizoram: Completed voting on November 7.
• Madhya Pradesh: Scheduled polls on November 17.
• Rajasthan: Voting set for November 23.
• Telangana: Voting rights exercised on November 30.
• Counting Day: December 3 for all these states.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 14 Nov 2023 12:44 PM
PM Modi in Betul’s Madhya Pradesh
India has become second largest manufacturer of mobile phones in world, says PM Modi at Betul rally
- Tue, 14 Nov 2023 12:34 PM
Congress fake promises don’t stand chance against Modi guarantees, says PM
Betul, MP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "...Some of the Congress leaders are sitting at home, they don't even feel like going out, Congress leaders don't know what will they say to people. Congress has accepted that their fake promises don't stand a chance in front of Modi guarantees..."
ANI
- Tue, 14 Nov 2023 12:04 PM
No hung assembly, BJP will get majority to form govt in Telangana: Kishan Reddy
In the face of "simmering anger" against the ruling BRS in Telangana, the BJP will get a comfortable majority to form its first government in the state after the November 30 polls, state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has said.
There will be no hung assembly and the saffron party will land in the ruling saddle comfortably, Reddy, Union Minister for Tourism, told PTI in an interview.
- Tue, 14 Nov 2023 11:17 AM
PM Modi multiple rallies in MP today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead a roadshow and multiple rallies in Madhya Pradesh on November 14.