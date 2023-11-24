Assembly elections 2023 Live Updates: Kharge claims remark against PM Modi ‘hyped’ in view of polls

Assembly elections 2023 Live Updates: Welcome to the live blog for the assembly elections in five states - Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge( Congress-X)

Rajasthan on Thursday witnessed the final campaign push by all political parties and the silence period in the desert state has kicked in before it goes to polls on November 25. The BJP is hoping to dislodge the Congress from all the 200 assembly seats, whereas, the Congress is looking to break the decades-long ‘revolving door’ trend in the state.

The month-long poll battle will come to rest with single-phase voting in Telangana on November 30. The state with 119 assembly seats will witness a three-cornered battle in a bipolar contest between K Chandrashekar Rao-led ruling Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) and the Congress after the BJP hoped in the fray in gusto following an initial lull of disinterest by the saffron party.

Voters in the other three states out of five – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram – have already exercised their franchise. The results for all the states will be declared on December 3.

Stay tuned as we navigate through the twists and turns of these assembly elections.