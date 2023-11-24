Assembly elections 2023 Live Updates: Kharge claims remark against PM Modi ‘hyped’ in view of polls
Assembly elections 2023 Live Updates: All eyes on Rajasthan and Telangana which will vote on November 25 and 30, respectively.
Assembly elections 2023 Live Updates: Welcome to the live blog for the assembly elections in five states - Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram.
Rajasthan on Thursday witnessed the final campaign push by all political parties and the silence period in the desert state has kicked in before it goes to polls on November 25. The BJP is hoping to dislodge the Congress from all the 200 assembly seats, whereas, the Congress is looking to break the decades-long ‘revolving door’ trend in the state.
The month-long poll battle will come to rest with single-phase voting in Telangana on November 30. The state with 119 assembly seats will witness a three-cornered battle in a bipolar contest between K Chandrashekar Rao-led ruling Bharat Rashtriya Samithi (BRS) and the Congress after the BJP hoped in the fray in gusto following an initial lull of disinterest by the saffron party.
Voters in the other three states out of five – Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram – have already exercised their franchise. The results for all the states will be declared on December 3.
- Fri, 24 Nov 2023 08:28 AM
Assembly elections 2023 Live: BJP may play spoiler for BRS, Congress
- The BJP, according to ground reports, could throw surprises on at least 15-20 assembly constituencies in Telangana, especially the urban pockets in northern Telangana, by playing spoiler for the BRS and the Congress.
- A senior Telangana BJP leader, seeking anonymity, said the party had generated a lot of euphoria among the people and the cadre till mid-2023, when former state BJP president Bandi Sanjay undertook padayatra in the name of “Praja Sangrama Yatra” across the state.
- But post-Karnataka assembly elections in May 2023, the party seemed to lose its momentum and conceded the ground to the Congress. The replacement of Bandi Sanjay with Kishan Reddy has further demoralised the party cadre, the leader said. Read more
- Fri, 24 Nov 2023 07:47 AM
Assembly elections 2023 Live: ‘As long as I’m alive…', KCR promises to keep Telangana secular
Hitting out at the Congress over ‘frequent communal riots’ in the Telangana region (while it was part of united Andhra Pradesh) during its reign, chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao said that upholding secularism is one of the main principles of his party, BRS.
“In 10 years of our rule, not even once there was a curfew nor there was a riot…As long as KCR is alive the Telangana state will remain a secular state. We are a secular state and we will be a secular state. It is our party's principal. The Telangana Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb is an example to the whole country and we have to maintain that,” KCR said.
- Fri, 24 Nov 2023 07:25 AM
Assembly elections 2023 Live: Supriya Sule comes in support of Rahul Gandhi on EC notice
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule came in support of her allied INDIA bloc colleague and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi after he was served a show cause notice by the Election Commission of India (ECI) over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Rajasthan.
"Rahul Gandhi is a strong and honest leader. I am confident that he will give a dignified and honest answer. He is a fighter. He can afford to be fearless because he is honest," Sule said, adding that there are several examples where the BJP remarked against Rahul Gandhi's family, including his great grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru and grandmother Indira Gandhi. “So, now if he speaks something, why is there a need to feel bad?” Read more
- Fri, 24 Nov 2023 07:13 AM
Assembly elections 2023 Live: Remarks against PM Modi ‘hyped’, says Khage
After the Election Commission of India (ECI) served a show cause notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the whole remarks issue was hyped up in view of the upcoming assembly elections in Rajasthan and Telangana.
"The ECI can send the notice. There is no issue with it. This whole remark issue has been reiterated and hyped up in the face of the elections. We will respond to their notice," he said during a media briefing earlier.