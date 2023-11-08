Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: MP has become 'Chopat' Pradesh', Kamal Nath’s scathing attack on CM Shivraj

Assembly elections 2023 live updates: The first phase of the Chhattisgarh election and the single-phase election polls for Mizoram concluded on Tuesday. Mizoram witnessed a voter turnout of around 78 percent across 40 assembly seats, while the polling percentage was nearly 72 percent for 20 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh.

In the 2018 election, Mizoram had seen nearly 80 percent voter turnout. The first phase of Chhattisgarh polls in 2018, held in 18 constituencies, recorded a voter turnout of 76.42 percent.

Assembly elections 2023: Full schedule

• Chhattisgarh has two phase voting: November 7 and November 17.

• Mizoram voted on November 7.

• Rajasthan's voting date is November 23.

• Telangana will its vote on November 30.

• The crucial counting day for all these states is December 3.