Assembly Elections 2023 Live Updates: MP has become 'Chopat' Pradesh', Kamal Nath’s scathing attack on CM Shivraj
Assembly elections 2023 live updates: The first phase of the Chhattisgarh election and the single-phase election polls for Mizoram concluded on Tuesday. Mizoram witnessed a voter turnout of around 78 percent across 40 assembly seats, while the polling percentage was nearly 72 percent for 20 assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh.
In the 2018 election, Mizoram had seen nearly 80 percent voter turnout. The first phase of Chhattisgarh polls in 2018, held in 18 constituencies, recorded a voter turnout of 76.42 percent.
Assembly elections 2023: Full schedule
• Chhattisgarh has two phase voting: November 7 and November 17.
• Mizoram voted on November 7.
• Rajasthan's voting date is November 23.
• Telangana will its vote on November 30.
• The crucial counting day for all these states is December 3.
- Wed, 08 Nov 2023 10:30 AM
Telangana polls: After seat-sharing pact with BJP, Janasena releases list of 8 candidates
Securing a seat-sharing deal with the BJP, the Janasena party, led by actor Pawan Kalyan, has now revealed its selection of eight candidates for the forthcoming Telangana Assembly polls on November 30.
M Umadevi, the lone woman candidate, will be contesting from Aswaraopeta (ST) constituency while Janasena Telangana in-charge Shankar Goud will be fielded in Tandur segment.
M Prem Kumar from Kukatpally, Mekala Satish Reddy (Kodad), M Ramakrishna (Khammam), L Surender Rao (Kothagudem), Lakshman Goud (Nagarkurnool) and Sampath Nayak from Wyra.
- Wed, 08 Nov 2023 10:00 AM
Priyanka Gandhi accuses BJP government of giving country's wealth to Adani
"It is not their property that they are selling at cheap rates. Take big government companies - railways, BHEL, HAL.....today in whose hands they are. They were in your hands. You use to say get us jobs in these companies because we want security, want government job. In whose hands are the country's ports, airports. It is in hands of Adani. Who is Adani. Is he a poor person, a farmer, a labourer. What does he manufacture?" said Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday.
- Wed, 08 Nov 2023 09:39 AM
DNA of Congress, BRS same, says PM Modi in rally in Hyderabad
Addressing the "BC Atma Gourava Sabha" at LB Stadium, PM Modi urged the public to oust the "anti-BC government" in Telangana during the November 30 Assembly polls.
Modi asserted that the Congress and the BRS, characterized by a dynastic nature, would never elevate a Backward Classes leader to the position of Chief Minister in Telangana.
PM Modi said the Congress is essentially a "C" team of the BRS, sharing identical DNA.