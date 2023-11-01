Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE: Cong in Rajasthan denies tickets to seven incumbent MLAs

Assembly Election LIVE updates: As the dates for the legislative assembly elections in five states draw near, political leaders have begun their campaigns, engaging in verbal clashes. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticised the Congress party, alleging that they “do not know how to respect daughters and mothers”. Chouhan also hit out Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh for calling Kanya Bhoj a “drama”. In Chhattisgarh, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying, “They have only 2 topics, communalism and religious conversion”

Madhya Pradesh is set to hold elections in a single phase on November 17, voters will elect representatives from 230 assembly constituencies.

Rajasthan will conduct assembly elections for 200 seats on November 25. assembly elections in Mizoram will be held on November 7 for 40 seats. In Telangana, which has 119 assembly constituencies, elections will be held in single phase on November 30. In Chhattisgarh, the elections for 90 assembly constituencies will be held in two pahses on November 7 and November 17.

The vote counting process will occur on December 3 in all the five states.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India has imposed a ban on the publication or dissemination of exit poll results from 7.00 am of November 7 and 6.30 pm of November 30 in anticipation of the upcoming assembly elections in the five states. According to the Chief Election Commissioner, nearly 16 crore voters are eligible to vote in these elections.