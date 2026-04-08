Assembly elections 2026 highlights: Polling officials receive EVMs in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry ahead of April 9 voting

Assembly elections 2026 highlights: After nearly a month of high-voltage campaigning, electioneering has officially ended in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, setting the stage for single-phase voting on April 9 across 296 assembly seats. Polling will cover 140 seats in Kerala, 126 in Assam and 30 in Puducherry, with counting scheduled for May 4. A total of 1,849 candidates are in the fray, with key contests shaped by sharp political exchanges, development narratives and leadership face-offs. ...Read More

Kerala

In Kerala, the fight is primarily between the CPI(M)-led LDF, Congress-led UDF and BJP-led NDA, with top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Pinarayi Vijayan leading campaigns.

Assam

In Assam, the campaign centred around Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s governance record and the Congress challenge led by Gaurav Gogoi. The run-up to polls saw allegations and counter-allegations between the BJP and Congress, leading to a political slugfest.

The Election Commission has said it is fully prepared to conduct free, fair and peaceful polling in Assam, with webcasting enabled at all polling stations and security forces deployed across sensitive areas. Over 2.5 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the state, reported ANI.

Puducherry

In Puducherry, campaigning has also concluded for the 30-member assembly, where 294 candidates are contesting. The Union Territory has over 9.5 lakh voters.

Tamil Nadu, West Bengal

The April 9 voting marks the first leg of a wider election cycle, with Tamil Nadu set to vote on April 23 and West Bengal going to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

Separately, the Election Commission will begin the final phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls after May 4, covering around 370 million electors across 17 states and five Union Territories.