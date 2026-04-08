Assembly elections 2026 highlights: Polling officials receive EVMs in Kerala, Assam, Puducherry ahead of April 9 voting
Assembly elections 2026 highlights: Campaigning ended in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, with voting set on April 9. Officials received EVMs and other materials ahead of voting. Tamil Nadu votes on April 23, Bengal on April 23 and 29 in two phases. Results are due to be announced on May 4.
Assembly elections 2026 highlights: After nearly a month of high-voltage campaigning, electioneering has officially ended in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry, setting the stage for single-phase voting on April 9 across 296 assembly seats. Polling will cover 140 seats in Kerala, 126 in Assam and 30 in Puducherry, with counting scheduled for May 4. A total of 1,849 candidates are in the fray, with key contests shaped by sharp political exchanges, development narratives and leadership face-offs. ...Read More
Kerala
In Kerala, the fight is primarily between the CPI(M)-led LDF, Congress-led UDF and BJP-led NDA, with top leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Pinarayi Vijayan leading campaigns.
Assam
In Assam, the campaign centred around Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s governance record and the Congress challenge led by Gaurav Gogoi. The run-up to polls saw allegations and counter-allegations between the BJP and Congress, leading to a political slugfest.
The Election Commission has said it is fully prepared to conduct free, fair and peaceful polling in Assam, with webcasting enabled at all polling stations and security forces deployed across sensitive areas. Over 2.5 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the state, reported ANI.
Puducherry
In Puducherry, campaigning has also concluded for the 30-member assembly, where 294 candidates are contesting. The Union Territory has over 9.5 lakh voters.
Tamil Nadu, West Bengal
The April 9 voting marks the first leg of a wider election cycle, with Tamil Nadu set to vote on April 23 and West Bengal going to polls in two phases on April 23 and April 29.
Separately, the Election Commission will begin the final phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls after May 4, covering around 370 million electors across 17 states and five Union Territories.
Follow all the updates here:
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:29:39 pm
The live updates to the blog are closed.
The live updates to the blog are closed.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:27:47 pm
Assembly elections 2026 live: Key updates till now
Assembly elections 2026 live: Polling materials, including electronic voting machines (EVMs), were handed over to polling personnel.
- A Trinamool Congress delegation met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with TMC MP Derek O’Brien alleging CEC told them to 'Get Lost'.
- DMK candidate from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar assembly constituency, K.S. Ravinchandran, held an election campaign in Chennai’s Pulianthope
- TVK chief Vijay held an election campaign in Thoothukudi as political momentum builds ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections
- Puducherry Chief Electoral Officer P. Jawahar said extensive arrangements have been made to ensure smooth and secure voting across the Union Territory.
- BJP leader K Annamalai said he recently met national leaders to discuss strategy for the upcoming Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections.
- The Election Commission of India has appointed Sai Kumar as the new Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, replacing N Muruganandam.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:39:03 pm
TN Assembly polls 2026 Live: Election Commission appoints Sai Kumar as new Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary ahead of polls
TN Assembly polls 2026 Live: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday appointed Sai Kumar as the new Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu ahead of the forthcoming state assembly election. He has replaced N Muruganandam.
Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 08:16:11 pm
West Bengal Assembly polls 2026 LIVE: 'BJP, EC turned Indian democracy into cruel joke,' says TMC ahead of polls
West Bengal Assembly polls 2026 LIVE: In the run-up to the West Bengal Assembly elections, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) of turning "Indian democracy into a cruel joke" over SIR in the state.
In an X post, the party claimed that they are "selectively targeting and deleting genuine voters" in the process to "rig" the election results in their favour, calling it a "shameless bid".
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 07:55:19 pm
West Bengal Assembly polls 2026 LIVE: PM to address three rallies in Bengal on April 9
West Bengal Assembly polls 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will intensify the BJP's election campaign in West Bengal on Thursday with rallies in Haldia, Asansol and Siuri.
According to the schedule shared by the BJP, Modi will address his first rally at 9.30 am in Haldia Township in Purba Medinipur district, followed by another at the Outdoor Stadium in Polo Ground in Asansol at noon. The third public meeting is scheduled to be held at Chandmari Field in Siuri town of Birbhum district at 2 pm.
(PTI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 07:34:37 pm
Assembly elections 2026 live: BJP seeks action against Kharge over ‘inflammatory’ remarks
Assembly elections 2026 live: The BJP on Wednesday approached the Election Commission seeking an FIR and action against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over alleged “inflammatory” remarks in Assam and an “illiterate” jibe at Gujarat and other states. Citing violations of the Model Code of Conduct, the party also urged the EC to bar Kharge from campaigning during the election period.
In its complaint, the BJP alleged that Kharge made communal statements at a rally in Assam’s Nilambazar, invoking the Quran and comparing the BJP and RSS to “poisonous snakes”, claiming the remarks amounted to incitement to violence.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 07:12:30 pm
West Bengal Assembly polls 2026 LIVE: TMC-EC clash escalates after meeting; ‘get lost’ remark sparks row
West Bengal Assembly polls 2026 LIVE: Tensions between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) escalated after a meeting between the two turned acrimonious, with TMC leaders alleging that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar told them to “get lost” and failed to respond to concerns raised in nine letters by Mamata Banerjee.
Meanwhile, EC sources accused Derek O’Brien of shouting and behaving inappropriately, saying he was asked to maintain decorum.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 06:48:34 pm
TN Assembly polls 2026 Live: TVK chief Vijay slams BJP, DMK ahead of polls, says ‘cash-box alliance has collapsed’
TN Assembly polls 2026 Live: TVK Chief and candidate from Tiruchirappalli East and Perambur Assembly Constituency, Vijay, on Wednesday called the DMK-led bloc "cash box alliance," and recognised the BJP-AIADMK alliance as synonymous.
Addressing a public meeting in Tirunelveli ahead of the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly polls, the TVK chief alleged that both the DMK and the BJP blocs aim to prevent him from coming to power, stating that he has exposed “many corrupt practices they were involved in.”
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 06:33:07 pm
Kerala Assembly polls 2026 Live: EC investigates complaint of cash-for-vote against BJP's Palakkad candidate
Kerala Assembly polls 2026 Live: An EC flying squad on Wednesday looked into a complaint that BJP Palakkad candidate Sobha Surendran allegedly gave money to influence voters ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls, Kerala CEO Rathan U Kelkar said.
Congress alleged that a woman member of Surendran's campaign team gave money to an elderly woman in Kannadi panchayat of Palakkad district. The district election department immediately dispatched the flying squad to the spot and recorded the statement of the elderly woman who denied receiving any money.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 06:28:25 pm
Assembly elections 2026 live: EC tightens postal ballot norms, mandates CCTV, CAPF deployment
The Election Commission has issued fresh guidelines to strengthen the postal ballot voting process, mandating CCTV surveillance, deployment of central armed police forces and stricter observer supervision at facilitation centres and postal voting centres, a senior official said on Wednesday.
In a communication to the chief electoral officers of all states and Union Territories, the poll body said the measures are aimed at ensuring "strict compliance" with rules governing voters on election duty and absentee voters in essential services.
(PTI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 06:17:02 pm
Kerala Assembly polls 2026 Live: Police special squads, response teams deployed ahead of Kerala assembly polls
Kerala Assembly polls 2026 Live: Ahead of Kerala assembly polls, Kollam Police Commissioner M. Hemalatha inspected security arrangements on Wednesday. She said that 1,061 polling booths, special squads, and Quick Reaction Teams have been deployed.
Each police station has been equipped with law and order patrols, investigation patrols, and dedicated QRTs, she told ANI. Policemen, special police officers, and volunteers are stationed at every polling booth to assist the public and to ensure that the election process is free and fair she said.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 06:02:38 pm
TN Assembly polls 2026 Live: TN will become regressive state if AIADMK win polls, says Udhayanidhi Stalin
TN Assembly polls 2026 Live: DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday said that Tamil Nadu will become a regressive state if the "Sanghi group" and the AIADMK, "which is shielding it", win the April 23 Assembly election.
He argued that the ensuing election was very crucial in defeating the NDA and voting the DMK to power for more development in the state.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 05:54:13 pm
Kerala Assembly polls 2026 Live: Congress alleges vote-for-cash in Palakkad, BJP denies charges
Kerala Assembly polls 2026 Live: Congress has accused BJP candidate Sobha Surendran of being “caught red-handed distributing” cash to voters ahead of the April 9 Assembly polls, citing visuals aired on TV channels that allegedly show money being handed to an elderly woman.
Surendran denied the allegations, calling them “fabricated” and claiming the video was misrepresented. She said a local Congress leader and a journalist were behind the claims and that she would file a police complaint. The elderly woman seen in the video also denied receiving money, though she said she had asked for financial help for medicines. Meanwhile, the Election Commission warned against violations of poll norms during the silent campaign period and said action would be taken against offenders.
(PTI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 05:36:07 pm
West Bengal Assembly polls 2026 LIVE: BJP delegation meets EC over Bengal polls, alleges atmosphere of fear
West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: A BJP delegation met the Election Commission regarding the West Bengal Assembly elections, raising concerns over what it described as an atmosphere of fear and violence in the state.
Union Minister Dr Virendra Kumar said, “The kind of atmosphere of fear, terror, anarchy, and hooliganism being created during the elections in Bengal is also fostering an atmosphere of distrust towards the country's constitutional institutions.”
He alleged that statements by leaders encouraging violence were “shameful and condemnable” and claimed the TMC was acting out of “desperation.” Kumar said the delegation urged the poll body to ensure free and fair elections, adding that the Election Commission has assured that fair polls will be conducted.
(ANI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 05:23:39 pm
TN Assembly polls 2026 Live: BJP’s Nainar Nagendran campaigns in Rameswaram ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
TN Assembly polls 2026 Live: Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran, contesting from the Ramanathapuram Assembly constituency, held a campaign outreach in Rameswaram on Wednesday as part of preparations for the upcoming state elections. He received a warm welcome from alliance party workers and local residents, with supporters from BJP and AIADMK greeting him with aarti and garlands in areas like Keelavasal and Melavasal.
Nagendran expressed confidence in a strong NDA performance, claiming the alliance would win over 200 seats.
(ANI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 05:06:04 pm
West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: TMC’s Mahua Moitra accuses EC of bias
West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: TMC MP Mahua Moitra launched a strong attack on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission of India, accusing them of acting under BJP influence and targeting opposition voters.
“This is a special message for the CEC, Mr. Gyanesh Kumar… It is not your job to disenfranchise crores of valid voters… You have done this at the behest of your masters, the BJP,” she said. Calling for “free and fair polls” without “Delhi’s control”, Moitra alleged misuse of poll machinery and forces, and asserted that “Mamata Banerjee will be back as Chief Minister.”
(PTI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 04:44:10 pm
Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2026 Live: Chief secretary of Tamil Nadu changed
Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2026 Live: The Election Commission of India has appointed Sai Kumar as the new Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, replacing N Muruganandam.
The change comes as part of the Commission’s administrative decisions, with Sai Kumar taking over responsibilities ahead of key governance and election-related activities in the state.
(ANI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 04:19:13 pm
Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2026 Live: Annamalai discusses poll strategy, flags INDIA bloc unity
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 Live: BJP leader K Annamalai said he recently met national leaders to discuss strategy for the upcoming Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections.
He said, "I had the opportunity to meet national leaders to discuss election-related strategies. The meeting was primarily focused on campaign planning and outreach efforts."
Annamalai also alleged a lack of unity within the INDIA alliance. On actor Vijay’s campaign, he said permission should be granted with adequate security, adding that concerns arising from the Karur incident make enhanced police arrangements necessary before approvals are given.
(ANI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 04:00:18 pm
Puducherry elections 2026 Live: Puducherry ready for polling with drones, multi-layer security in place, says CEO
Puducherry elections 2026 Live: Puducherry Chief Electoral Officer P. Jawahar said extensive arrangements have been made to ensure smooth and secure voting across the Union Territory.
He said, “The Election Department of Puducherry, through its district and returning officers, has made extensive arrangements. Logistics are crucial, with polling parties and materials being dispatched to stations on time. This process is tracked using drones and 110 sector officers across 1,099 polling stations.”
“On security, multi-level measures are in place. Of these, 209 polling stations are categorised as vulnerable, where central armed police forces are deployed alongside local police to prevent incidents... Enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct is strict during the 48-hour silence period. Campaigning is banned, liquor outlets are closed, and inducements are closely monitored. Drones, flying squads, and the helpline are used to track violations in real time... Technology plays a key role, especially in regions like Mahe and Yanam, which are far from Puducherry. Drone feeds from these areas are monitored live in 4K quality,” he added.
(ANI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 03:43:45 pm
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 Live: Udhayanidhi Stalin promises more benefits ahead of TN polls
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 Live: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK candidate from Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, Udhayanidhi Stalin, said the party is campaigning with confidence after fulfilling key election promises.
“My leader MK Stalin and I face people in our election campaign proudly as we have fulfilled our election promise, like free bus for women, morning tiffin to school children. Recently, 10 lakh college students got free laptops... Our leader has now promised to raise ₹1000 to ₹2000 for women every month. We have announced to give a ₹8000 coupon to women so that they can choose whatever electric items they want for their home,” he said.
(ANI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 03:38:48 pm
West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Mamata Banerjee says TMC will move court again over voter deletions
West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday hit out at the BJP and the Election Commission over voter deletions during the SIR exercise, saying her party will once again move court to resist the removal of electors from the rolls. (PTI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 03:34:15 pm
West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Mamata Banerjee targets BJP in Balagarh rally
West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Addressing a public gathering in Balagarh, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the BJP.
She said, "Will it work if the BJP government doesn't let people of Bengal eat non-vegetarian food? They are anti-Bengal and anti-Bengali, and then come here to ask for votes. Voting BJP means we will not be able to eat non-vegetarian food. We will not be able to speak in the Bengali language. The minds of people in BJP are filled with poison."
(PTI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 03:29:33 pm
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: TVK's Vijay targets DMK in Tirunelveli, calls alliance a ‘cash-box’
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: TVK chief Vijay launched a sharp attack on the DMK during a campaign in Tirunelveli, alleging that the ruling party has formed a “cash-box” alliance using “looted” money.
He said, "With all money they 'looted', DMK has put together a 'cash-box' alliance." Vijay added, "This might be just election for others, but for those with TVK, this is emotion." He further remarked, "If CM Stalin had full powers, Tirunelveli campaigning event would not have happened."
(PTI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 03:24:26 pm
Kerala Assembly polls 2026 Live: Polling officials gear up in Thalassery ahead of voting | Watch
Kerala Assembly polls 2026 Live: Polling officials in Thalassery, Kannur are making final preparations at polling stations as Kerala heads into assembly elections scheduled for April 9. (PTI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 02:25:36 pm
West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Get lost’ row erupts between TMC and EC
West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: A meeting between a Trinamool Congress delegation and the Election Commission of India on Wednesday turned contentious, with the TMC alleging it was told to “get lost” during the brief interaction. Meanwhile, the poll panel reportedly said that TMC MP Derek O'Brien was asked to maintain decorum.
The TMC claimed that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar asked its representatives to “get lost” at the end of the seven-minute meeting, while the poll panel accused the delegation of raising their voices and behaving disruptively. Read more
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 02:06:26 pm
Kerala Assembly elections 2026 Live: Kharge expresses regret over Kerala speech, says remarks ‘misinterpreted’
Kerala Assembly elections 2026 Live: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said some of his remarks during a recent election speech in Kerala were being misinterpreted, and expressed regret over the controversy.
He tweeted, "Some remarks of mine in a recent election speech in Keralam are being deliberately misinterpreted. Even so, I express my sincere regret. It was never my intention to hurt the sentiments of the people of Gujarat for whom I have always had and will continue to have the highest of respect."
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 01:32:33 pm
Assembly elections 2026 live: BRS leader slams Revanth Reddy over ‘contradictory’ Kerala poll remarks
BRS leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy criticised Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over his statements during the Kerala election campaign, calling them politically contradictory.
He said, "Revanth Reddy's statements in the Kerala campaign are contradictory in nature and politically convenient. On one hand, you say that the election is not between Keralam and Telangana... At the same time, he drags KCR's name into the entire issue... As a state, Telangana topped in many sectors over the past 10 years of KCR's rule..."
(ANI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 01:10:13 pm
West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: ECI recalls general observer in Bengal over lapse during poll preparedness review
West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: The Election Commission of India has ordered the immediate recall of Anurag Yadav, General Observer for Cooch Behar Dakshin, after finding lapses during a virtual review meeting in West Bengal.
During the interaction, the Commission noted that the observer was unaware of the total number of polling stations in his Assembly Constituency, and took serious note of the oversight, effectively removing him from election duty.
(Inputs from HT Correspondent)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 12:40:06 pm
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: TVK chief Vijay campaigns in Thoothukudi ahead of polls | Watch
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: TVK chief Vijay held an election campaign in Thoothukudi as political momentum builds ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. (PTI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 12:25:54 pm
West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: TMC flags concerns over poll officials’ neutrality in Bengal, writes to EC
West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: Leaders of the All India Trinamool Congress have written to the Chief Election Commissioner, raising concerns over the neutrality of election officials and observers in West Bengal ahead of the assembly polls.
The party alleged political links and conflicts of interest among some officials that could undermine free and fair elections, and urged the Election Commission to take immediate steps to ensure impartiality and transparency in the process.
(PTI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 12:15:35 pm
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: DMK campaigns in Pulianthope ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: DMK candidate from Thiru Vi Ka Nagar assembly constituency, K.S. Ravinchandran, held an election campaign in Chennai’s Pulianthope as political activity intensifies ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections. (ANI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 12:03:39 pm
West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: ‘Fear-free, violence-free,’ says EC's strong message ahead of Bengal polls
West Bengal Assembly elections 2026 LIVE: The Election Commission of India has issued a strong message to the Trinamool Congress ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections, asserting that the upcoming polls will be conducted in a “fear-free, violence-free, intimidation-free, inducement-free” manner.
In a post on X, the poll body said elections this time will also be “raid-free, booth and source jamming-free.”
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:46:12 am
West Bengal voter roll deletions: TMC alleges CEC asked them to ‘get lost’
West Bengal voter roll deletions: A Trinamool Congress delegation met Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi over the deletion of nearly 91 lakh names from West Bengal’s electoral rolls.
TMC MP Derek O’Brien said, "I want to tell you what the CEC told us within seven minutes of the meeting: 'Get Lost'. We are the second largest opposition party in Parliament."
(PTI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:28:45 am
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026 live: Palaniswami campaigns in Chennai ahead of April 23 voting
Tamil Nadu Assembly election 2026 live: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami campaigned in Chennai’s Velachery for the Tamil Nadu assembly elections scheduled on April 23, launching a sharp attack on the ruling DMK over governance and civic issues.
He said, "In this election, DMK should be thrown out of government. In the last 5 years of the DMK government, the law and order situation has been the worst. Even small girl children and elderly women are not safe in Tamil Nadu, particularly in Chennai. Stalin had promised to construct a stormwater drainage system, but in the Velachery area, waterlogging occurs even after a light spell of rain. In the last election, Stalin promised to fill 5 lakh govt job vacancies, but they have failed to fulfil their promise. Do you want this DMK government to continue?..."
(ANI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:12:05 am
Assembly elections 2026 live: Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigns in Tiruvallur ahead of Tamil Nadu polls | Watch
Assembly elections 2026 live: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and DMK candidate from Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni, Udhayanidhi Stalin, held an election campaign in Tiruvallur as political activity intensifies ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. (ANI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 11:00:55 am
Assembly elections 2026 live: Polling teams depart with EVMs in Assam's Kamrup
Assembly elections 2026 live: Polling parties in Assam’s Kamrup district have begun departing with EVMs and election materials for five assembly constituencies, as final preparations ramp up ahead of polling.
District Commissioner Swapneel Paul said, "Kamrup Metro election district has 1,218 polling stations. The dispatch and receipt counter has been set up in Maniram Dewan Trade Centre for all the 5 LACs... More than 10,000 personnel are involved in the entire election process... Police personnel will be going with every polling team..."
(ANI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:49:17 am
Assembly elections 2026 live: EVMs, materials distributed in Assam's Dibrugarh
Assembly elections 2026 live: The district administration in Dibrugarh, Assam, has begun distributing election materials and EVMs to polling officials from the Dibrugarh Polytechnic as preparations intensify for the Assam assembly elections.
District Commissioner Bikram Kairi said, "Material and EVM distribution is being held today... 51 counters have been set up in Dibrugarh polytechnic... We expect the distribution to be finished by the afternoon... All 1322 polling stations will have web casting... We are not anticipating any issues..."
(ANI)
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:27:13 am
Assembly elections 2026 live: Kerala to deploy 1.46 lakh polling personnel for April 9 elections
Assembly elections 2026 live: Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Rathan U Kelkar said 1.46 lakh trained polling personnel will be dispatched across the state for the single-phase assembly elections on April 9. Around 2.7 crore voters are expected to participate, with counting scheduled for May 4. Authorities have also registered FIRs against 180 individuals in poll-related cases, ANI reported.
Kelkar added that over 1,200 police teams are active on the ground, with votes to be counted across 140 strong rooms and 43 locations. Campaigning ended Tuesday evening, marking the start of the mandatory silence period.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:11:51 am
Assembly elections 2026 live: EVMs, polling materials distributed in Kerala's Kannur ahead of April 9 voting
Assembly elections 2026 live: Polling materials, including electronic voting machines (EVMs), were being handed over to polling personnel in Kannur ahead of the Kerala assembly elections scheduled for April 9. The distribution exercise is underway to ensure smooth conduct of voting across constituencies, ANI reported.
Visuals from KMM Government Women’s College in Kannur showed officials coordinating logistics and dispatching election kits to staff, as final preparations gather pace a day before polling.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 10:01:49 am
Assembly elections 2026 live: EC says fully prepared for free and fair Assam assembly polls on April 9
Assembly elections 2026 live: The Election Commission has said it is fully prepared to conduct the Assam assembly elections in a free, fair and peaceful manner, with polling across all 126 constituencies scheduled in a single phase on April 9. Under Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Goel, authorities have deployed central observers, security forces and micro observers, while enabling webcasting at all 31,490 polling stations for real-time monitoring, according to ANI.
A total of over 2.5 crore voters will decide the fate of 722 candidates, with more than 1.5 lakh polling personnel deployed and EVMs arranged with reserves.
- Wed, 08 Apr 2026 09:53:22 am
Assembly elections 2026 live: Welcome to this live blog
Assembly elections 2026 live: Welcome to our live blog where you can obtain all the latest information on the upcoming assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.