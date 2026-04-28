Election 2026 LIVE: Student's death triggers statewide shutdown in Kerala days before results; Bengal phase 2 tomorrow
Election 2026 LIVE: A statewide shutdown is being observed in Kerala on Tuesday after the death of Kannur dental college student Nithin Raj. The ‘hartal’ was called by various Dalit organisations seeking justice for the student who fell from a building on April 10.
- 26 Mins agoState extends 24x7 Citizen Helpline till May 10
- 32 Mins agoWhy did Dalit bodies call for hartal across the state?
- 35 Mins agoStudent's death triggers statewide shutdown days before results
- 52 Mins agoCongress alleges poll tampering in Kerala's Kozhikode
- 1 Hr 6 Mins agoPM Modi shares pictures of his football session in Sikkim
- 1 Hr 17 Mins agoDirector General of Sashastra Seema Bal reviews poll preparedness for second phase
- 1 Hr 23 Mins agoTVK chief Vijay visits Tiruchendur Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu
Election 2026 LIVE: Both the BJP and the Trinamool Congress seem sure of their victory in West Bengal as the state heads to the second phase of elections on Wednesday, April 29. Results of elections to Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Puducherry and Kerala will be announced a few days later on May 4. ...Read More
Amid a largely two-cornered contest in West Bengal with the TMC and BJP vying for power, the Congress is seemingly trying to position itself as the necessary “third option”.
An AIMIM leader in Mumbai also showed faith in the party's chances in Bengal. claiming that the public was more receptive to its agenda. Here are some key updates on elections 2026:
Campaigning ends in Bengal: Leaders were seen giving one last push to their respective political parties in Bengal as campaigning ended for the second phase of the assembly election on Monday. For the BJP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held separate roadshows in Kalyani assembly constituency and Behala Paschim Assembly constituency, respectively.
PM Modi's letter to Bengal: In an open letter to the people of Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that he aims to transform every challenge in West Bengal into an opportunity. “Despite the scorching heat and the multitude of rallies, I did not feel even the slightest fatigue during this election in Bengal. These rallies and roadshows have felt like a pilgrimage to me,” PM Modi said.
TVK chief Vijay's temple visit: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay was seen visiting a temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchendur recently, with just days left for the announcement of election results in the state. He visited the Vishwaroopa Swami at Subramaniya Swamy Temple, famously known as the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple.
Poll tampering attempt in Kozhikode? Head of Congress's Kozhikode unit, K Praveen Kumar, has reportedly alleged attempts to tamper with the election process. According to PTI, he demanded that all VVPAT slips in the district be counted. The Congress had recently alleged that the strongroom where EVMs of the Perambra constituency were stored had been opened by the returning officer-a claim denied by the Election Commission.
‘Third way pitch in Bengal’: Amid a largely two-party choice in Bengal, Congress and the AIMIM seem to be hinting at a “third way”. West Bengal Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that the party is a necessary “third option” in the state. In Mumbai, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also exuded faith in the party's poll pitch and chances in Bengal.
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: State extends 24x7 Citizen Helpline till May 10
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: The 24x7 citizen helpline, launched to assist voters in Bengal, has been extended by the state till May 10 to ensure free and fair elections.
Voters can use the helpline to raise grievances or seek assistance.
Kerala election 2026 LIVE: Why did Dalit bodies call for hartal across the state?
Kerala election 2026: Nithin Raj, a first-year BDS student at a private dental college in Ancharakandi in Kannur district, died after being injured from a fall. Various Dalit organisations are seeking justice for Raj and have called for a statewide shutdown in Kerala on Tuesday. The student's family alleged that he was subjected to caste- and complexion-based harassment, news agency PTI reported.
Kerala election 2026 LIVE: Student's death triggers statewide shutdown days before results
Kerala election 2026 LIVE: The death of a dental college student in Kerala's Kannur has triggered a statewide shutdown, disrupting normal life, as activists blocked the movement of vehicles in many parts of the state.
Election 2026 LIVE: Congress alleges poll tampering in Kerala's Kozhikode
Election 2026 LIVE: Head of Congress's Kozhikode unit, K Praveen Kumar, has reportedly alleged attempts to tamper with the election process. According to PTI, he demanded that all VVPAT slips in the district be counted. The Congress had recently alleged that the strongroom where EVMs of the Perambra constituency were stored had been opened by the returning officer-a claim denied by the Election Commission.
Election 2026 LIVE: PM Modi shares pictures of his football session in Sikkim
Election 2026 LIVE: A day after he held his last rally in Bengal ahead of the second phase of elections, PM Modi shared pictures of himself playing football in Sikkim's Gangtok.
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal reviews poll preparedness for second phase
West Bengal election 2026 LIVE: Director General of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Sanjay Singhal reportedly reviewed preparation for the second phase of West Bengal elections in Howrah. According to ANI, he chaired a review meeting which was attended by district force coordinators, commandants, company commanders, and personnel of Central Armed Police Forces, along with IG, Frontier Siliguri and DIG and Nodal Officer SSB.
Election 2026 LIVE: TVK chief Vijay visits Tiruchendur Murugan Temple in Tamil Nadu
Election 2026 LIVE: TVK chief Vijay offered prayers and did darshan of Vishwaroopa Swami at Subramaniya Swamy Temple, famously known as the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple, in Tiruchendur, Tamil Nadu.
The visit came just days ahead of election results announcement in Tamil Nadu on May 4.