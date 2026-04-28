Election 2026 LIVE: Student's death triggers statewide shutdown in Kerala days before results; Bengal phase 2 tomorrow

Amid a largely two-cornered contest in West Bengal with the TMC and BJP vying for power, the Congress is seemingly trying to position itself as the necessary “third option”.

An AIMIM leader in Mumbai also showed faith in the party's chances in Bengal. claiming that the public was more receptive to its agenda. Here are some key updates on elections 2026:

Campaigning ends in Bengal: Leaders were seen giving one last push to their respective political parties in Bengal as campaigning ended for the second phase of the assembly election on Monday. For the BJP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Amit Shah held separate roadshows in Kalyani assembly constituency and Behala Paschim Assembly constituency, respectively.

PM Modi's letter to Bengal: In an open letter to the people of Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that he aims to transform every challenge in West Bengal into an opportunity. “Despite the scorching heat and the multitude of rallies, I did not feel even the slightest fatigue during this election in Bengal. These rallies and roadshows have felt like a pilgrimage to me,” PM Modi said.

TVK chief Vijay's temple visit: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay was seen visiting a temple in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchendur recently, with just days left for the announcement of election results in the state. He visited the Vishwaroopa Swami at Subramaniya Swamy Temple, famously known as the Tiruchendur Murugan Temple.

Poll tampering attempt in Kozhikode? Head of Congress's Kozhikode unit, K Praveen Kumar, has reportedly alleged attempts to tamper with the election process. According to PTI, he demanded that all VVPAT slips in the district be counted. The Congress had recently alleged that the strongroom where EVMs of the Perambra constituency were stored had been opened by the returning officer-a claim denied by the Election Commission.

‘Third way pitch in Bengal’: Amid a largely two-party choice in Bengal, Congress and the AIMIM seem to be hinting at a “third way”. West Bengal Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that the party is a necessary “third option” in the state. In Mumbai, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan also exuded faith in the party's poll pitch and chances in Bengal.