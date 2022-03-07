Assembly elections: BJP confident to from govt in 4 out of 5 states

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Gopal Krishna Agarwal on Monday claimed that the BJP will retain power in 4 out of 5 states that went to polls in February and March.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recalling the achievements of the BJP-led governments at the Centre and states, he claimed that the party will form governments in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, and added that it will improve its performance in Punjab.

“The BJP is going to form government in 4 out of 5 states and we will improve our performance in Punjab also. We will form the government in Uttar Pradesh handsomely. Uttarakhand will also be with us. Manipur and Goa are with us only,” Agarwal told HT.

Agarwal is among the several BJP leaders, including party president J.P Nadda, union home minister Amit Shah and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who have expressed confidence in retaining power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about Uttar Pradesh specifically, Agarwal said that the state has a huge economic growth potential but it was ruled by people who were corrupt and who were themselves indulging in “goondaism”.

Agarwal said that he visited several constituencies in the state like Kashi and Gorakhpur and expressed his confidence that the BJP has an upper edge in the state.

“People of Uttar Pradesh have a very positive assessment of the BJP ‘s work in the last 5 years. Whether it is 7 years of Modi ji or 5 years of Yogi ji, UP has seen marked progress in regard to law and order-- bad and illegal elements are inside the jail, their property is being confiscated. Police are now being respected; earlier police weren’t respected. Law and order situation is better, women are finding it safe to move around and the SP (Samajwadi Party) goons are not able to have their say,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Citing examples of 13 new airports, 6 new expressways and ‘One District One Product’ scheme, the party national spokesperson said, “Development, infrastructure, law and order and growth are important areas for the people of Uttar Pradesh. In those areas, the governments under Modi ji and Yogi Ji have done exceedingly well.”

Ending the month-long polling exercise, Uttar Pradesh on Monday votes for the seventh and the final phase, from 7am to 6pm. Results of the assembly elections of all five states will be announced on March 10.