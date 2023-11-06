Assembly elections LIVE updates: Chhattisgarh, Mizoram to kickstart poll battle tomorrow
Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: Five states – Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram – are set for polls this month.
Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: The high-octane assembly elections in five states is all set to kick start from tomorrow, November 7, with Chhattisgarh and Mizoram leading the way followed by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. The month-long election drive in these states is also seen as a ‘semi final’ round for the national political parties, especially the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, before they face each other in a larger battleground in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Follow all the updates here:
- Mon, 06 Nov 2023 10:40 AM
Assembly elections: Latest lists of candidates by political parties
AAP released its fifth list of candidates, BSP also released another list of 26 candidates and BJP also released the sixth list of candidates for Rajasthan elections.
- Mon, 06 Nov 2023 10:14 AM
Assembly elections: Chhattisgarh laced with 3-layered security ahead of polls
Chhattisgarh has made ample arrangement to ensure tight security as the state goes for first phase of assembly polls tomorrow. Over 600 polling booths in the sensitive Naxal-hit Bastar division will be under three-layered security cover.
Around 60,000 security personnel, 40,000 of them belonging to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 20,000 from the state police, have been deployed for the smooth conduct of polls in Bastar division which has 12 assembly segments, they said. Members of the elite anti-Naxal unit CoBRA and women commandos will also be a part of the security apparatus, the police said.