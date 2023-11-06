Assembly elections LIVE updates: Chhattisgarh, Mizoram to kickstart poll battle tomorrow

Assembly election 2023 LIVE updates: The high-octane assembly elections in five states is all set to kick start from tomorrow, November 7, with Chhattisgarh and Mizoram leading the way followed by Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana. The month-long election drive in these states is also seen as a ‘semi final’ round for the national political parties, especially the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress, before they face each other in a larger battleground in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel during a public meeting ahead of the state Assembly elections,(PTI)