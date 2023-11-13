Assembly elections LIVE Updates: Baghel will be losing his seat, says PM Modi
The Congress on Sunday claimed that it was working unitedly to ensure its victory in Rajasthan and alleged that a section of the "BJP-sponsored" media is spreading "canards" about the party's top leadership's activity in the desert state.
In Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that senior Congress leader Kamal Nath is an “outsider” for the state and can't be trusted while addressing a rally in the Berasia assembly seat of Bhopal district on Sunday.
In Chhattisgarh, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said if the Congress retains power in the state, women would be given an annual financial assistance of ₹15,000 in the state.
In Telangana, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi criticised the Congress's 'minority declaration' for the assembly elections, alleging that the proposal to conduct a caste census and link minorities with backward classes for reservations could sow discord between the two groups.
Legislative assembly elections are scheduled to take place in five states this month. Mizoram voted on November 7 while voting in Chhattisgarh was held in two phases on November 7 and November 17. Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana will go to the polls on November 17, 25 and 30 respectively. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.
- Mon, 13 Nov 2023 12:18 PM
Modi ji should take action against Raman Singh first: Bhupesh Baghel
On PM Modi alleging Chhattisgarh govt of corruption and assuring action, CM Bhupesh Baghel said to reporters, "Modi ji should take action against Raman Singh first. He should not take action selectively. He should take action against people like Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Ajit Pawar, who have come out clean after being washed in 'Modi washing powder'."
- Mon, 13 Nov 2023 12:07 PM
Chhattisgarh CM accumulated a huge amount of looted money: PM Modi
PM Modi during the Vijay Sankalap Maharally in Chhattisgarh's Mungeli says, "When the Congress government was formed in Chhattisgarh, there was an agreement for the post of Chief Minister for two and a half years. But in the first two and a half years, the Chief Minister looted so much and committed so much corruption that he accumulated a huge amount of looted money..."
- Mon, 13 Nov 2023 12:02 PM
Why Rahul Gandhi kept silent when INDI alliance insulted Sanatan: Shivraj Chouhan
On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said to ANI, "...I would like to ask him why you kept silent when the INDI alliance insulted Sanatan (Dharma)... Is this your silent acceptance? ... His party ruled for many years in Madhya Pradesh... He should tell how many OBCs were made Prime Minister and which OBC was made CM in Madhya Pradesh..."
- Mon, 13 Nov 2023 12:02 PM
Congress doesn't like that I keep speaking about development of Chhattisgarh: PM Modi
Congress doesn't like that I keep speaking about development of Chhattisgarh: PM Modi at Mungeli rally
- Mon, 13 Nov 2023 11:55 AM
I thank the people of Chhattisgarh for voting in favour of BJP in phase 1 of Assembly polls: PM Modi
"From phase 1 of Assembly polls, it is clear that the Congress rule will end in Chhattisgarh. I thank the people of Chhattisgarh for voting in favour of BJP in phase 1 of Assembly polls," says PM Modi in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh.
- Mon, 13 Nov 2023 11:54 AM
Congress should reveal how much money did the CM receive in Mahadev betting app scam: PM Modi
"I want to ask some questions to Congress. The 'Mahadev betting app scam' is worth ₹508 crore and the probe agencies have recovered loads of cash in this case. A close aide of the Chhattisgarh CM is also in jail. Congress should reveal how much money did the CM receive in this," says PM Modi at an election rally in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh.
- Mon, 13 Nov 2023 11:52 AM
Bhupesh Baghel is losing his assembly seat: PM Modi
Media people tell me that Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is losing his assembly seat: PM Modi at Mungeli rally
- Mon, 13 Nov 2023 11:42 AM
'As I have arrived in Mungeli, the bugle of end of Congress' bad governance is being sounded': PM Modi
"As I have arrived in Mungeli, the bugle of end of Congress' bad governance is being sounded here," says PM Modi at an election rally in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh.