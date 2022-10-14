Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections Schedule LIVE: 1.86L first time voters to exercise their franchise in 2022

After the February-March elections - in five states - captured the nation's attention, and kept the political parties on their toes, the year is set to end on a high note too with political temperatures running high Himachal Pradesh.

Polling in Himachal Pradesh will take place on November 12, and the counting of votes will be held on December 8. Filing of nominations will begin on October 17 and continue till October 25; withdrawals till October 29.

There are over 55 lakh eligible voters in Himachal Pradesh for 68 assembly seats. 1.86 lakh of these are first-time voters whereas 1.22 lakh aged 80-plus, said the EC while announcing the polling dates.

Earlier this year, the BJP had retained four of five states where polls were held. While it made a comeback in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa for a consecutive term, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won big in Punjab.