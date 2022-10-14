Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election: A look at the current state assembly

The Election Commission on Friday will hold a press briefing in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan where it's expected to announce the schedule for the upcoming assembly polls for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

Both states, currently ruled by the Bharatiya Janhiata Party (BJP), are seeing a charged political atmosphere amid the political rallies held by various parties, including multiple visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself.

A look at Himachal Pradesh state assembly | 5 points

The strength of the Assembly is 68 members. The term of this 13th Assembly will expire in December 2022.

In the last assembly election held in 2017, BJP secured 44 seats while Congress got 21. The two will face a challenge from AAP which is looking to set foot in the state in the elections. At present, the 13th state assembly constitutes 45 BJP MLAs, 22 MLAs from Congress and 1 from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) party.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur - elected to the state assembly or the Vidhan Sabha for the first time in 1998 - was re-elected for the 5th term in 2017 when he assumed the CM’s position.

The women’s political representation in the state is fairly low. Of the total 68 members in the Vidhan Sabha, women make about 7% of the strength; four from the BJP and 1 from the Congress party.

The state council headed by the CM has 12 members holding various portfolios with all male ministers but one - Sarveen Chaudhary - responsible for the Social Justice & Empowerment department of the state.

