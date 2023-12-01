Assembly polls 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP, Congress 2-2 tie in 4 states, say exit polls

Assembly polls 2023 LIVE Updates: After the polling was concluded in 119-seat Telangana assembly on Thursday, the exit polls for all the five states which went to the polls namely Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram and Telangana were out yesterday predicting a mixed bag for the BJP and Congress.

The exit polls of five states, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh were out on Thursday.(File)

An aggregate of exit polls predicted that the saffron party is likely to retain power in Madhya Pradesh and may form the government in Rajasthan. Most exit polls predicted an edge to the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana. While in Mizoram, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) was locked in a close race with the Mizo National Front (MNF).

Elections to the five states took place between November 7-November 30 and the counting of votes would take place on December 3.