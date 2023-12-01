Assembly polls 2023 LIVE Updates: BJP, Congress 2-2 tie in 4 states, say exit polls
Assembly polls 2023 LIVE Updates: Elections to the five states took place between November 7-November 30.
Assembly polls 2023 LIVE Updates: After the polling was concluded in 119-seat Telangana assembly on Thursday, the exit polls for all the five states which went to the polls namely Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Mizoram and Telangana were out yesterday predicting a mixed bag for the BJP and Congress.
An aggregate of exit polls predicted that the saffron party is likely to retain power in Madhya Pradesh and may form the government in Rajasthan. Most exit polls predicted an edge to the Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana. While in Mizoram, Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) was locked in a close race with the Mizo National Front (MNF).
Elections to the five states took place between November 7-November 30 and the counting of votes would take place on December 3.
Follow all the updates here:
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 10:25 AM
I have been saying that we will win around 150 seats: BJP's Narottam Mishra
On Exit Polls, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said to ANI, "I have been saying that we will win around 150 seats... PM Modi has done the work where the poor people have benefitted... As soon as Shivraj Singh Chouhan came into power, he introduced schemes beneficial to the poor... We will win more than 150 seats. Everyone knows how Kamal Nath had ruled... Their vision is the vision of lies... Digvijaya Singh himself says that the Congress loses everywhere he goes..."
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 10:02 AM
We are going to form the government in 4 states: Congress' Pramod Tiwari
On Assembly Election Exit Poll, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said to ANI, "In the four states, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana, we are going to form the government... In Mizoram, no government is formed without us. There, we will form a government in alliance... As far as the exit polls are concerned, no survey is similar to the other... I don't believe in surveys as they are different everywhere. I believe in having faith in ourselves, we will make a government in 4 states."
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 09:53 AM
Congress will get clear majority in Madhya Pradesh, says Digvijaya Singh
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, while speaking about Madhya Pradesh exit poll results, said on Thursday that nothing can be said about them as they are very diverse.
"Exit poll results are very diverse. We cannot say anything about it. I can assure you that the Congress will get more than 130 seats and a clear majority in Madhya Pradesh," said Digvijaya Singh.
"People want transformation for which Congress will get votes. It is the people and even the smallest party workers in Congress who have contested the election. People are fed up with Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his fake promises," he added.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 09:34 AM
BJP will come in power everywhere: Sadhvi Pragya
Speaking to media, BJP leader Sadhvi Pragya said that "The BJP is going to come in power everywhere. The Public has shown confidence in the people, they have seen the work from the Centre to the state Government, that is why BJP will come in power".
Most exit polls predicted BJP having a clear advantage in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, a clear edge to Congress in Chhattisgarh and Telangana and that the ruling MNF was ahead in power sweepstakes in Mizoram.
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 09:23 AM
Prahlad Patel praises double engine Govt amid exit poll predictions
Reacting to the exit poll results in Madhya Pradesh, union minister Prahlad Patel gave credit to the double-engine government in the state.
Speaking to the media, Patel said, "I am saying this from the first day that I am seeing transformation in Madhya Pradesh like 2003. That time we were the opposition, and now we are the ruling government. The Centre and the state have together worked for the upliftment of farmers, 'Garib Kalyan' and Women empowerment. We should wait till December 3".
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 09:13 AM
BJP is going to form the govt in Rajasthan: MLA Rajendra Rathore
LoP Rajasthan and BJP MLA Rajendra Rathore said to ANI, "Exit polls are estimates...BJP is going to form the govt in Rajasthan with a massive mandate...We will repeat (govt) in Madhya Pradesh...."
- Fri, 01 Dec 2023 09:04 AM
Exit poll 2023: Congress, BJP 2-2 tie in 4 states, regional dominance in Mizoram
Exit polls 2023 for five states in assembly elections, billed as the semi-final before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, predicted a mixed bag for the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress in three heartland states and southern state of Telangana. Read more