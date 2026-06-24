‘Assembly’s live camera not…’: MK Stalin slams Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's ‘filmy’ speech

DMK leader MK Stalin has criticised actor-politician Vijay over his speech in the Legislative Assembly, accusing him of turning the proceedings into a dramatic performance rather than addressing issues of public importance.

Stalin's remarks came after Vijay delivered a speech in the Assembly that drew attention for its cinematic style and dramatic moments. (X/@mkstalin)

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Stalin’s remarks came after Vijay, Tamil Nadu's chief minister and the leader of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), delivered a speech in the Assembly that drew attention for its cinematic style and dramatic moments. During his address, DMK members walked out but Vijay continued his speech and later recreated a gesture associated with Stalin, which went viral.

Stalin questions Vijay’s speech

Taking a direct swipe at the manner in which Vijay’s speech was recorded, Stalin said the Speaker should not have allowed the Chief Minister’s address to be filmed like a movie sequence without interruptions from the opposition.

Also read | ‘This is just a reel’: Vijay says people think he came directly from set to become Tamil Nadu chief minister; fans react

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{{^usCountry}} “In the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister delivered a performance—spewing scripted slander—under the guise of a reply to the Governor's address. It was inappropriate for the Speaker to go out of his way to ensure the Chief Minister’s speech was filmed in a single take—without interruptions from the opposition—as if the Assembly’s live camera were a cinema camera,” Stalin said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister delivered a performance—spewing scripted slander—under the guise of a reply to the Governor's address. It was inappropriate for the Speaker to go out of his way to ensure the Chief Minister’s speech was filmed in a single take—without interruptions from the opposition—as if the Assembly’s live camera were a cinema camera,” Stalin said. {{/usCountry}}

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Stalin alleged that Vijay’s speech focused on accusations and dramatic statements rather than providing answers on key issues.

Also read | Vijay slams DMK, vows action on graft in first House speech

He said, “The Chief Minister’s reply consisted solely of baseless allegations and "punch dialogues"; There were no answers regarding power outages, farmers' issues, the deteriorating law and order situation, or plans to fulfill election promises.”

Farmers’ remarks and ‘short story’ comment criticised

Stalin also criticised Vijay for allegedly claiming that farmers’ protests were influenced by opposition parties.

“It is condemnable that he disparaged the farmers by claiming they were protesting at the instigation of opposition parties,” Stalin said.

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He further took objection to Vijay’s reference to telling a “short story” during his Assembly speech, saying it did not match the dignity expected inside the House.

“His rambling about telling a "short story" was completely contrary to the dignity of the House,” Stalin added.

Vijay’s dramatic gesture becomes talking point

The controversy also followed a viral moment from Vijay’s Assembly speech, where he sought permission from Speaker JCD Pabhakar to end his address with a dramatic hand gesture.

Vijay said that the people he intended the gesture for had already walked out, but asked whether he could still do it. After permission was granted, he smiled and made a dramatic ‘it’s over’ gesture with his hand as TVK members cheered.

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The gesture was seen as a recreation of one previously made by Stalin during political discussions earlier this year. Stalin had later clarified that his gesture was spontaneous, but the moment had become a political meme.

Stalin asks Vijay to move beyond actor image

In his criticism, Stalin said Vijay should separate his film persona from his political role and conduct himself with the responsibility expected from a Chief Minister.

“The entire state of Tamil Nadu is well aware of the story regarding the wife searching for her husband at the Chengalpattu court. Therefore, The Chief Minister must set aside the persona of @actorvijay and, at least from now on, conduct himself as @CMOTamilnadu,” Stalin said.

Vijay entered politics after launching TVK in 2024. He was last seen in films including Varisu, Leo and The Greatest of All Time, with his final film Jana Nayagan awaiting release after delays in certification.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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