‘This is just a reel’: Vijay says people think he came directly from set to become Tamil Nadu chief minister; fans react

Superstar-turned-chief minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, delivered a fiery speech in the state assembly on Tuesday. Responding to opposition claims on Monday, he said people still brush him off as a movie star even after the elections. The previous ruling party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), even walked out during the actor-politician’s speech. Vijay contested and won the Tamil Nadu elections via the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. (PTI)

This is just a reel, says Vijay Vijay expressed his gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu and urged everyone present in the assembly to unite for the welfare of the people. He then said, “Some people say that I came directly from a film shooting set to become chief minister. In their own language, I would say that is just a reel. When we were functioning as a fan club, we stood by the people.”

Vijay also spoke about how, since 2008, his fan club has organised protests for various causes and carried out welfare schemes long before he contested in elections. He pointed out that his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), was launched long after. But a moment that has since gone viral was when Vijay asked Speaker JCD Pabhakar for permission to recreate a gesture former TN CM MK Stalin once made.

“If you're bad, I'm your dad,” joked one fan on X (formerly Twitter) using the KGF dialogue while posting Vijay’s video. “CM Vijay On Fire. What a Man. What a Speech. #ThalapathyVijay Become a Firebrand in TN Politics,” wrote another, posting a clip of Vijay’s speech. “CM Vijay is literally ragging the seniors,” wrote one, pointing out how DMK party members left the assembly midway through the actor-politician’s speech.