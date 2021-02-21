IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / At 16-hour meet, India, China discuss further disengagement in eastern Ladakh
A handout photo released by Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows the disengagement process between Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army from a contested area in Ladakh region.(Reuters Photo )
A handout photo released by Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows the disengagement process between Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army from a contested area in Ladakh region.(Reuters Photo )
india news

At 16-hour meet, India, China discuss further disengagement in eastern Ladakh

The 10th round of military dialogue comes a day after the Indian Army and China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Friday completed the disengagement process at the tense Pangong Tso sector of Ladakh.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:55 AM IST

Military commanders of India and China on Saturday discussed further disengagement at other friction points in eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in a meeting that lasted for nearly 16 hours.

The meeting of the corps commander-ranked officers, at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC to ease tensions in the Ladakh sector, began at 10am on Saturday and went on till 2am Sunday.

The 10th round of military dialogue comes a day after the Indian Army and China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Friday completed the disengagement process at the tense Pangong Tso sector of Ladakh. Outstanding problems with the PLA at Depsang, Hot Springs and Gogra - friction points on the contested border - were on the agenda during Saturday’s meeting, people familiar with the development said. 

“The proposals discussed during the talks to normalise the border situation will be put up by both sides before their higher authorities. The agreement on the next steps of disengagement will be finalised after that. We expect disengagement at the remaining friction points to proceed smoothly as it did in the main trouble area (Pangong Tso heights),” a person tracking the developments told HT before the meeting concluded.

During the ninth round of talks, it was decided that the Chinese PLA will move its forces to the east of Finger 8 on the north bank while the Indian troops will move to its base near Finger 3, defence minister Rajnath Singh had told Parliament earlier this month, adding that the two sides have also agreed to temporarily suspend their regular patrolling activities on the north bank of Pangong Lake. 

The Indian claim line extends to Finger 8, while the Chinese claim is up to Finger 4.

The India-China border standoff began last May and saw both sides deploy 50,000 troops each in the Ladakh theatre along with advanced weaponry. PLA’s deployments in Depsang have hindered access of Indian soldiers to Patrolling Points (PP) 10, 11, 11-A, 12 and 13, as previously reported by Hindustan Times. The Indian Army’s patrolling activity has also been affected in Hot Springs and Gogra, where rival troops are forward deployed and where skeletal disengagement took place last year.

Earlier this week, for the first time the Chinese army admitted that four of its soldiers were killed, and an officer was injured in the clash between the troops of both sides at Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ladakh standoff india china border standoff
Close
Investigation underway at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
Investigation underway at Nimtita railway station in Murshidabad on Thursday.(ANI Photo)
india news

News updates from HT: Officials suspect Bengal minister may not be blast target

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anjali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:59 AM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A farmer stands next to concertina wire during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu Border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
A farmer stands next to concertina wire during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu Border in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farm laws protests LIVE: Mega rally planned at Barnala on Sunday

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:59 AM IST
  • Kisan Mahapanchayats planned by farmers' union leaders, opposition to garner support in favour of repeal of farm laws as protests enter Day 86.
READ FULL STORY
A handout photo released by Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows the disengagement process between Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army from a contested area in Ladakh region.(Reuters Photo )
A handout photo released by Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows the disengagement process between Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army from a contested area in Ladakh region.(Reuters Photo )
india news

At 16-hour meet, India, China discuss further disengagement in eastern Ladakh

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:55 AM IST
The 10th round of military dialogue comes a day after the Indian Army and China’s People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Friday completed the disengagement process at the tense Pangong Tso sector of Ladakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Khari Baoli wholesale market in New Delhi springs back to life after lockdown relaxations on June 2. The Delhi government noted that while most migrants had left for their homes in the past month, others had decided to stay back with lockdown restrictions were slowly being eased and the economy opening up. (Amal KS / HT Photo)
The Khari Baoli wholesale market in New Delhi springs back to life after lockdown relaxations on June 2. The Delhi government noted that while most migrants had left for their homes in the past month, others had decided to stay back with lockdown restrictions were slowly being eased and the economy opening up. (Amal KS / HT Photo)
india news

Temperatures likely to rise over NW India in the next 3-4 days

By Jayashree Nandi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:43 AM IST
  • The maximum temperature in Delhi on Saturday was 27.3 degree C, three degrees above normal and minimum was 10.4, one degree C below normal
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu delivers a speech in New Delhi. (Twitter: @VPSecretariat)
Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu delivers a speech in New Delhi. (Twitter: @VPSecretariat)
india news

On International Mother Language Day, Naidu promotes linguistic diversity

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anjali, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:32 AM IST
He took to Twitter in English, Hindi, Punjabi, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Bengali, Telugu, Odia among other Indian languages to send his message on International Mother Language Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A person waits to get the coronavirus vaccine as a health worker prepares an injection with a dose, at a vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls(REUTERS)
A person waits to get the coronavirus vaccine as a health worker prepares an injection with a dose, at a vaccination centre in Westfield Stratford City shopping centre, amid the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain, February 18, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls(REUTERS)
india news

LIVE: Australian PM Morrison gets Covid-19 vaccine as inoculation rollout starts

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 08:49 AM IST
The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 28,004,311 and 495,693, respectively, according to the CSSE.
READ FULL STORY
The counting of votes will be take place after the polling on February 23.(PTI)
The counting of votes will be take place after the polling on February 23.(PTI)
india news

Gujarat civic polls 2021: Polling underway in 6 cities, including Ahmedabad

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:32 AM IST
The total number of voters in the six cities is 11.4 million, comprising 6.06 million men and more than 5.4 million women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recruitment in border Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir police in progress, in Jammu on Friday.(ANI/ Representative photo)
Recruitment in border Battalion of Jammu and Kashmir police in progress, in Jammu on Friday.(ANI/ Representative photo)
india news

Over 400 girls take part in recruitment drive for J-K Police in Kathua

ANI, Kathua
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 06:54 AM IST
415 female candidates applied for the posts of SPOs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representative Image. (REUTERS)
Representative Image. (REUTERS)
india news

‘Confident of completing housing for all in time’, says Nagendra Nath Sinha

By Saubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:02 AM IST
"We have cases where houses have been completed in just three months. We are happy that about 26 lakh houses have been completed so far in this financial year," rural development ministry secretary Sinha said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
It is understood that the Indian side has made it clear that it will stand up to any use of force to alter the status quo but is willing to discuss and build a positive atmosphere for sorting out all outstanding issues related to the LAC. (Representative Image)(ANI file photo for representation)
It is understood that the Indian side has made it clear that it will stand up to any use of force to alter the status quo but is willing to discuss and build a positive atmosphere for sorting out all outstanding issues related to the LAC. (Representative Image)(ANI file photo for representation)
india news

India, China’s special reps to meet over LAC

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 03:32 AM IST
Although both Indian and Chinese military commanders have stood firm during the 10-month stand-off, the governments on both sides are taking a step forward to normalise relations on a reciprocal basis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi.(Sanket Wankhade/ HT file photo)
Former IPS officer Kiran Bedi.(Sanket Wankhade/ HT file photo)
india news

Interview| ‘Did not block any welfare scheme, ensured transparency’: Kiran Bedi

By Ramesh Vinayak, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:01 AM IST
"The perception is that you have been eased out ahead of the assembly elections to blunt the Congress government tirade that you didn’t let it perform at the behest of the BJP," said Bedi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Almost 874,000 health care workers have received their second shot as well. The government had identified nearly 10 million health care workers for the programme. (Representative Image)(PTI Photo)
Almost 874,000 health care workers have received their second shot as well. The government had identified nearly 10 million health care workers for the programme. (Representative Image)(PTI Photo)
india news

63.5% health staff get shots, govt says drive to run another 5 days

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:36 AM IST
According to the Union health ministry, 10.8 million doses have been administered across the country, with 6.35 million health care workers receiving at least one shot of the vaccine till Saturday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police personnel investigate at the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening, near Baburaha village in Unnao district, Thursday. (PTI)
Police personnel investigate at the site where bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field and another in critical condition on Wednesday evening, near Baburaha village in Unnao district, Thursday. (PTI)
india news

Unnao poisoning: Minor taken off ventilator

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 02:22 AM IST
The girl has shown improvement and doctors decided to take her off the ventilator, Kanpur deputy Inspector General (IG) Preetinder Singh said. The girl is still not in a condition to speak to the police and narrate the incident, the DIG said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Two senior officials involved with the country’s cyber security said such attacks are not new or uncommon. “No government data has been compromised since sensitive systems are sequestered,” said one of these officials. (via social media/ twitter )
Two senior officials involved with the country’s cyber security said such attacks are not new or uncommon. “No government data has been compromised since sensitive systems are sequestered,” said one of these officials. (via social media/ twitter )
india news

Ex-defence personnel hit by phishing attack

By Binayak Dasgupta, Anisha Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:54 AM IST
No government data has been compromised since sensitive systems are sequestered, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Till now, 91 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to states &amp; UTs with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu &amp; Kashmir &amp; Puducherry), the statement said. (Representative Image)(Mint)
Till now, 91 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to states & UTs with Legislative Assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir & Puducherry), the statement said. (Representative Image)(Mint)
india news

Govt releases 5k cr to meet GST dues of states, total compensation at 1L-cr

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 01:36 AM IST
“So far, an amount of 1,00,000 crore has been borrowed by the Central Government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.8307%,” the release stated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP