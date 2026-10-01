At bypoll rally, Vijay continues attack on Oppn DMK, AIADMK

Tamil Nadu chief minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday used the stage of a rally at the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) stronghold SC-reserved Dharapuram constituency to reiterate his allegations that the party planned to enter a coalition with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), whom he again described as “an evil force”.

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay comforts TVK’s Dharapuram bypoll candidate P Sathyabama at the rally in Tiruppur district on Wednesday. (PTI)

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Addressing a campaign rally for his party’s nominee P Sathyabama, Vijay alleged that the AIADMK betrayed its supremo MG Ramachandran and former CM J Jayalalithaa. “Whom was MGR going against when he formed his party (ADMK, which later became AIADMK)? And against whom did Jayalalithaa take a political stand? It is this evil force DMK,” he said.

Earlier, after landing in Coimbatore, Vijay travelled to Dharapuram, located in Tiruppur district by road. His travel on a caravan turned into an impromptu road show.

“ The AIADMK was planning to form a government by aligning with such an evil force. Isn’t that insulting to MGR and Jayalalithaa? Don’t you think it will be painful for the true followers of MGR today? How could people accept such a conspiracy?”, he added.

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{{^usCountry}} He accused the DMK of harbouring a “monarchical mindset” and forgetting its defeat in the April assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He accused the DMK of harbouring a “monarchical mindset” and forgetting its defeat in the April assembly elections. {{/usCountry}}

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He also defended Sathyabama’s inclusion into TVK despite winning the seat earlier as an AIADMK MLA. “She did not switch parties while remaining an MLA. She properly resigned and joined us. Immediately, they (the opposition) started calling her names,” he said. Sathyabama broke down while addressing the gathering. “What was my mistake; I am being targeted, allegations in bad taste are being levelled against me and obscene words are used,” she said.

Reacting to Vijay’s comments, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan alleged that the only concrete work the chief minister was engaged in was attacking the DMK on instructions of the BJP-led Centre. He is the biggest and the best slave the BJP has in Tamil Nadu,” Elangovan told news agency ANI.

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Leaders in the AIADMK did not respond to HT’s requests for comment till the time of going to print.