'We also know how ministries work': At Italian marines case hearing, Supreme Court takes a jab at Centre

The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned the hearing in closing of case against two Italian marines for killing two fishermen off Kerala coast in 2012. The hearing was adjourned to next week as the compensation amount of ₹10 crore, as agreed by Italy, is yet to be deposited in the top court.

The two marines - Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone - have been held in India sincethe killing of the two fishermen. The marines were on board the Italian-flagged commercial oil tanker MV Enrica Lexie.

The Permanent Court of Arbitration had in July, last year, had given its decision saying that the two Italian marines - Massimiliano Latorre and Salvatore Girone - will not be tried in India and in its judgement had ruled that India is entitled to claim compensation from Italy which will be handed over to the families of the two fishermen.

The Supreme Court is hearing the central government's plea to close criminal proceedings pending in India against the two marines. On Monday, the bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, asked the Centre about the money.

The Indian government replied that Italy has initiated the transfer of money but the money is yet to be deposited.

To this, the CJI commented, "You (The Centre) were only in a hurry last time but we also know how ministries work" and adjourned the matter for further hearing for a week.

The Supreme Court had, in its last hearing on April 9, asked Italy to deposit the compensation amount of ₹10 crore with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), after which a decision would be taken to pay these amount to the families of the two Kerala fishermen killed by the two marines.

Unnikrishnan, one of the lawyers for the families of the fishermen, had told the apex court that he is yet to receive any money in the case.