At least 12 killed as bridge collapses near Vadodara

At least 12 people died when a portion of a 40-year-old bridge collapsed during morning rush hour on Wednesday, sending five vehicles crashing into the Mahisagar River in Vadodara district of Gujarat. Rescuers and locals look for survivors after the collapse of a portion of a bridge in Gujarat (AP)

Two lorries, an SUV, a pickup van and an auto-rickshaw fell into the water after a span of the Gambhira Bridge gave way at Padra. Dramatic visuals of a tanker hanging precariously from the damaged structure went viral on social media.

Vadodara district collector Anil Dhameliya confirmed that 12 bodies had been recovered, whilst five people were rescued and hospitalised. Two sustained minor injuries and three have since recovered. Officials feared the death toll could rise as search operations continued.

The 1985-built bridge, which connects Anand and Vadodara districts, had been increasingly used by heavy lorries seeking to avoid tolls on the six-lane Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway—a detour that shortened their journey by 30-35 kilometres, locals said.

“Each time a heavy vehicle crossed, the spans of the bridge visibly shook. It was a disaster waiting to happen,” said Davendra Patel, a Borsad village resident who was driving towards Vadodara when he learnt of the collapse. He added that another nearby bridge was in similar condition.

Residents of Bamangam and other nearby villages have long demanded that a new bridge be built instead of repeated repairs, government officials said.

District administration officials, police, fire brigade teams and residents launched immediate rescue operations.

Cranes were deployed to retrieve submerged vehicles whilst boats and divers from local municipalities and the Vadodara Municipal Corporation joined the effort. A National Disaster Response Force team also reached the site.

In November 2024 a proposal was cleared by the state government to build a new bridge for a project cost of ₹217 crore, said an official aware of the matter.

Chief minister Bhupendra Patel ordered an investigation and dispatched a technical team comprising the chief engineer-design, chief engineer-South Gujarat, and two private bridge construction specialists to examine the collapse.

“I have instructed the team to urgently investigate the reasons for the bridge collapse and submit a preliminary report on technical aspects,” Patel said, noting that one of the bridge’s 23 spans had failed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹2 lakh compensation from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for each victim’s family.

“The loss of lives due to the collapse of a bridge in Vadodara district, Gujarat, is deeply saddening,” he wrote on X.

The incident echoes the October 2022 Morbi bridge collapse that killed 135 people, raising fresh questions about infrastructure maintenance in Gujarat.

Congress leader Amit Chavda claimed his party had repeatedly warned about the bridge’s poor condition. “We demand that the government should immediately conduct an inquiry and take strict action against those responsible,” he said.

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate criticised the BJP-led Gujarat government, calling the incident a reflection of the “hollow ‘Gujarat Model’” and alleging corruption.

The Trinamool Congress referenced the Morbi tragedy, asking whether such incidents were “an Act of God, or an ACT OF FRAUD”.