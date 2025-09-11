At least 8 Maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband

At least eight suspected Maoists were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district on Thursday, PTI news agency reported, citing police. File photo: A view of the encounter site where an exchange of fire took place between Maoists and security forces in Chhattisgarh.(CRPF )

The alleged Maoists were killed in a gunfight that broke out between them and security personnel who were on an anti-Naxalite operation in a forest under Mainpur police station limits, according to the Raipur Range Inspector General of Police Amresh Mishra.

The operation was underway on Thursday evening and involved several security agencies including Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action - an elite unit of CRPF) and other state police units, the official said.

"Personnel belonging to Special Task Force (STF), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action - an elite unit of CRPF) and other state police units are involved in the operation. Intermittent exchange of fire is still underway. As per the inputs received from the ground, at least eight Naxalites have been gunned down," PTI quoted the IGP as saying.

More details on the encounter are awaited.

The latest encounter comes amid a crackdown on Maoists in Chhattisgarh. On Wednesday, 16 Maoists surrendered in the state's Narayanpur town, police said.

According to Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Robinson Guria, the Maoists who surrendered said they were disappointed with the “hollow” Maoist ideology and the atrocities committed by Naxalites on innocent tribals.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, a Maoist carrying a reward of ₹8 lakh was also killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, said police on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Masa, a member of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), inspector general of police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said, Hindustan Times had reported. The Maoist was also killed in a gunfight that broke out on Tuesday in the forested hills near Geda Beda village under the Partapur police station limits, saidn an officer aware of the matter.

With inputs from PTI