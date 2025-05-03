Chhattisgarh: Maoist commander killed in an encounter in Gariaband district

Raipur: A Maoist commander was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district, police said on Saturday. The deceased Maoist was identified as Yogesh Kosra alias Ayatu, a divisional committee member (Pic used for representation)

“The deceased Maoist was identified as Yogesh Kosra alias Ayatu, a divisional committee member. He was the commander of senior Maoist leaders Manoj,” an officer said.

The police have recovered an automatic rifle, and a search operation in the area is still underway.

“The gunfight took place on Friday night inside a forest under Jugad police station. A joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation when the Maoists fired on them,” inspector general of police (Raipur range, Amresh Mishra said.

He added that once the firing ceased, the body of a Maoist and a firearm were recovered from the spot.

With the latest action, 145 Maoists have been gunned down in separate encounters in the state so far this year. Of them, 123 were eliminated in the Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Narayanpur and Kondagaon.