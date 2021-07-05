At least one dose of Covid vaccine given to 10 million people in Odisha

Odisha has administered more than 10 million people in the state with at least one dose of Covid vaccine even as the state recorded its highest single-day toll with 52 deaths recorded over past 24 hours and reported on Monday.

State health and family welfare department officials said over 10.006 million residents got the first dose while over 2,210 million received both the doses of Covid vaccine in the state. A total of 12.216m doses have been administered including over 10,732m doses of Covishield and over 1.483m doses of Covaxin.

Khurda district has registered the highest number of vaccinations with 1.215m first doses and 566,807 second doses administered till date. Odisha has 30.9m residents eligible for Covid vaccination.

“As we steadily move towards universal vaccination for our eligible population, we thank the people of Odisha and our dedicated healthcare workers for making this possible,” said a senior official of the health department.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation on Monday started walk-in vaccination at pre-designated centres to administer 1st dose to the 18-44 age group. BMC officials are hoping to vaccinate every eligible person by the end of July.

Meanwhile, Ganjam district administration started giving Covaxin jabs to eligible recipients from Monday. Till now, people in Ganjam were getting Covishield jabs as Covaxin was limited to Bhubaneswar.