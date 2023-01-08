‘I might have…’: Gautam Adani recalls his close shave during 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Gautam Adani, India’s top billionaire industrialist, has revealed how he miraculously escaped from the Hotel Taj during 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in November 2008.

Recalling the incident, Adani told India TV's Aap Ki Adalat, which was aired on Saturday, that he was holding a business meeting with his Dubai-based friends at the Hotel Taj, one of the locations targeted by Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, when he came to know that the building was under attack. Adani revealed he even saw the terrorists who entered the hotel.

"I had completed a meeting with my friends who came here (Mumbai) from Dubai. After paying the bills, I was about to exit the hotel, when some of my friends asked me to hold another round of meetings. I chose to stay in the restaurant where we had completed the dinner," said Adani on the show.

Adani added, “Later, we started the meeting with a cup of coffee. Then, I learned that the hotel was under attack. After a few minutes, the hotel staff took me to the kitchen using a back door.”

“At times, I think if I had moved to the lobby after paying the bill, I might have got stuck in the attack,” Adani added.

In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

The 10 LeT terrorists entered Mumbai via the Arabian Sea and unleashed mayhem by carrying out coordinated attacks in multiple locations across the financial capital of India. Besides the Hotel Taj, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, the Leopold Cafe, the Nariman House and the Oberoi Trident were other places where the attacks took place.

