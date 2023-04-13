Atiq Ahmad breaks down in court after son Asad's encounter, bystander hurls bottle: Report

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad reportedly broke down in a Prayagraj court after learning about his son Asad's death on Thursday afternoon. Atiq Ahmad's son Asad and an accomplice, Ghulam, both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case, were killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Jhansi on Thursday.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad.

"Asad and Ghulam were wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case of Prayagraj and were carrying a reward of ₹5 lakh each. They were killed in an encounter with the UP STF team," said Special Additional Director General (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar.

"The UP STF team was led by Deputy SP Navendu and Vimal. Sophisticated foreign-made weapons were recovered from the accused. Further details are awaited," the officer added.

A bystander at CJM court in Prayagraj threw a bottle at Atiq Ahmad who was being brought to the court for an appearance in the Umesh Pal murder case.

Atiq Ahmad and his younger brother Khalid Azeem, aka Ashraf, were sent to 14-day Judicial custody by chief judicial magistrate's court in Prayagraj. During the custody period, they will be interrogated regarding the triple murders of lawyer Umesh Pal and his two police guards.

Atiq, along with his two aides, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the MP/MLA court of Prayagraj in connection with the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping and assault case on March 28, 2023.

Umesh Pal, a key eyewitness in BSP MLA Raju Pal's murder case, and his two police security guards were shot dead outside his home in Prayagraj on February 24 this year. Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf are the main accused in the Raju Pal murder case. Based on a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered against Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, Asad, Ghulam and others.

