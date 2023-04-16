‘Ready to die...’: Asaduddin Owaisi to visit UP after Atiq Ahmad's killing despite ‘threat’

As gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on late Saturday, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi trained guns at the Yogi Adityanath government alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is using “rule of the gun” to run the state.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a press conference.(PTI file)

AIMIM chief, addressing the media on Sunday morning, said radicalisation must be stopped and also slammed those who were celebrating the killings. “I am ready to die... Radicalisation needs to be stopped. I will surely visit Uttar Pradesh, I am not scared….Jab pyaar kiya toh darna kya,” he said, referring to the attack on his convoy in UP in February.

Calling the murders “cold-blooded”, Owaisi reiterated his stand that the incident evokes serious questions about the state of law and order in UP.

“I have always been saying that the BJP in Uttar Pradesh is not running the government by the rule of law but by the rule of gun…After this incident will the public have any faith in the constitution and Law & order of the country?” the AIMIM chief asked.

“How did they (killers) get those weapons?... Why were they raising religious slogans after killing them? What will you call them if not terrorists? Will you call them Patriots? People celebrating this incident are vultures…” he added.

Alleging that the UP government has a role in the incident, Owaisi also demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter. “No officer from Uttar Pradesh should be included in the committee…” he said, demanding CM Yogi Adityanath’s resignation.

Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at close range by three men posing as journalists. They were remanded in police custody in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case and were being escorted to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup on Saturday night, when the incident occurred.

In the aftermath of the incident, CM Adityanath held a late-night meeting, instructing the police department to be on high alert and ensure law and order is maintained in the state.

Meanwhile, the postmortem of Atiq and Ashraf is expected to take place at a hospital in Prayagraj by a panel of five doctors.

