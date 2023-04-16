Atiq Ahmad's killers are ‘drug addict’, history-sheeter, orphan: Top points

Yagya Tiwari, the father of Lavlesh Tiwari, one of the killers of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj on Saturday night, claimed that said his son was jobless and a drug addict.

Lavlesh Tiwari and Sunny Singh (right- this picture above is taken from police station) -- the alleged killers of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. (HT photo)

"He is my son. We saw the incident on TV. We are not aware of the actions of Lavlesh nor do we have anything to do with this. He never lived here and neither was he involved in our family affairs. He did not tell us anything. He came here five to six days ago. We have not been on talking terms with him for years. There is already a case registered against him. He was jailed in that case," Yagya Tiwari told reporters

"He doesn't work. He was a drug addict. We have four children. We have nothing to say about this," Yagya Tiwari added.

Besides Lavlesh Tiwari, the other two killers, Arun Maurya and Sunny, have been detained by the UP Police soon after the shooting incident.

Who are the killers of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf?

Sunny Singh is a resident of Hamirpur district, Lavlesh Tiwari is from Kotwali in Banda and Arun Maurya belongs to village Baghela Pukhta within the limits of Soron Kotwali police station in Kasganj.

Lavlesh Tiwari: Lavlesh Tiwari is a Bajrang Dal leader, according to his Facebook profile. He says he is Zila Sah Pramukh of the Bajrang Dal.

Sunny Singh: He has 17 criminal cases against him in Hamirpur district. He was studying at Lucknow University but dropped out in the first year of B.A. He was jailed for teasing a girl three years ago. Sunny Singh is a history-sheeter criminal of Kurara police station in Hamirpur district.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Pintu Singh, brother of shooter Sunny Singh, said, “He used to wander around and did no work. We live separately and don't know how he became a criminal. We have no idea about the incident.”

Arun Maurya: The father and mother of Arun Maurya have died and his uncle and aunt live in village of Kasganj district. Arun Maurya alias Kalia had left the village 15 years ago and has never returned to the village. His uncle Megh Singh Maurya resides in the village with his family.

The Kasganj police reached village Baghel Pukhta on Sunday morning and inquired about the whereabouts of Arun Maurya.

Laxmi, the aunt of Arun Maurya said he had left the village in Kasganj when he was 10 to 11 years after the death of his parents. She was totally unaware of the crime committed by Arun in Prayagraj.

“I do not know about the whereabouts of Arun who has his land share after the death of his father. I am not aware of any crime committed by Arun,” said Laxmi told the media.

(With inputs from Haidar Naqvi and Hemendra Chaturvedi)

