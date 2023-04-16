Atiq Ahmad shot dead Updates: 3 detained; Section 144 imposed

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj when they were being taken for a medical check-up in police custody. The firing took place inside MLN Medical College premises.

The shooting was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the two being escorted to the hospital by police for a medical check-up around 10pm. No one else appeared to have been injured in the shooting from point blank range.

Police said all three assailants were overpowered by cops on duty and detained.

