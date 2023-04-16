Atiq Ahmad shot dead Updates: 3 detained; Section 144 imposed
Atiq Ahmad murder LIVE UPDATES: The shooting was recorded live on camera as mediapersons were following the brothers nearby the hospital at around 10pm.
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj when they were being taken for a medical check-up in police custody. The firing took place inside MLN Medical College premises.
The shooting was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the two being escorted to the hospital by police for a medical check-up around 10pm. No one else appeared to have been injured in the shooting from point blank range.
Police said all three assailants were overpowered by cops on duty and detained.
Apr 16, 2023 05:55 AM IST
Apr 16, 2023 05:52 AM IST
Atiq Ahmad’s lawyer on incident
Ahmad’s lawyer Vijay Mishra said the incident was shocking. “The incident is clear failure of the police in ensuring their security,” he said.
Apr 16, 2023 05:51 AM IST
Dead bodies were taken away from the spot
The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf, who was also known as Khalid Azeem, were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational crime, PTI reported.
Apr 16, 2023 05:50 AM IST
Atiq's son Asad was killed in encounter 2 days back
The deaths came two days after Ahmad’s son Asad was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh police, which triggered a political storm with allegations that the state administration had staged the shootout.
Apr 16, 2023 05:50 AM IST
All 3 accused identified, arrested
Three people identified as Arun Maurya, Lavlesh Tiwari and Sunny, were detained, people aware of the matter said, but no official statement on their names was issued till the time of going to press.
Apr 16, 2023 05:49 AM IST
All 3 accused have been detained
Police said three assailants, possibly masquerading as reporters, were involved and the brothers died on the spot.
“Three assailants were present at the scene amidst journalists and opened fire from a close range, killing them on the spot. The three have been nabbed,” said circle officer Shwetabh Pandey.
Apr 16, 2023 05:48 AM IST
The duo was hit by multiple bullets and died on the spot
Mafia-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad and his younger brother Khalid Azeem aka Ashraf were shot dead in Motilal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital premises on Saturday night. The incident happened when the duo were being taken for the daily medical examination that has been mandated by the court while awarding their police remand. Both were hit by multiple bullets and died on the spot.
Apr 16, 2023 05:40 AM IST
