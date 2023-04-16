‘Colleague pushed me down, saved me': Journalist recounts horror during Atiq-Ashraf killings. Video

As gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj on late Saturday, a journalist present at the scene recounted the terrifying moments of the incident, in which the attackers disguised themselves as journalists to kill the brothers. Policemen attempt to apprehend an assailant who opened fire at Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed in Prayagraj, Saturday.(PTI)

News agency PTI journalist Pankaj Srivastava revealed that while the brothers, accused in the murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, were brought for a medical checkup, three people opened fire as the media was speaking with them. “Us and more journalists were there to take the accused persons’ bite and suddenly unidentified men opened fire, killing Atiq and Ashraf on spot…,” Pankaj said, adding that at least 15-20 rounds of firing took place.

When asked how he saved his life, he said “My colleague Shiv pushed me down and saved my life…”

Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead when three men, posing as journalists, opened fire on them from a close range while they were being escorted to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup. Because of the media coverage, the disturbing incident was caught live on television channels.

The assailants were immediately nabbed by the police and an investigation is underway.

Following incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decided Sunday to prepare Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the safety and security of journalists.

In the aftermath of the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath held a late-night meeting, instructing the police department to be on high alert and ensure law and order is maintained in the state.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties trained guns at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, both in UP and at Centre over the killings. Several leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the Yogi government for running the state using the “rule of gun” instead of rule of law and demanded his resignation.

