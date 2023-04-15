Home / Cities / Others / Police recover foreign-made gun, Pak-made bullets used in Umesh Pal murder

Police recover foreign-made gun, Pak-made bullets used in Umesh Pal murder

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 15, 2023 09:53 PM IST

The firearms recovered from the spot include a pistol made in a foreign nation and five live bullets made in Pakistan, said police.

PRAYAGRAJ Following a confession from the mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem (aka Ashraf), the Dhumanganj police unit recovered firearms and ammunition from the ruins of an old building in the Chakia locality of Prayagraj on Saturday night.

Questioning from Atiq revealed that one of their henchmen had hidden firearms and ammunition after the killing on their instructions. (File photo)
Questioning from Atiq revealed that one of their henchmen had hidden firearms and ammunition after the killing on their instructions. (File photo)

The firearms recovered from the spot include a pistol made in a foreign nation and five live bullets made in Pakistan, said police. Rajesh Kumar Maurya, the SHO of Dhumanganj police station, said the accused duo -- Atiq and Ashraf -- were taken to the deserted spot in Chakia around 8 pm on Saturday. The firearms were concealed there.

Two firearms -- including a Beretta and a local automatic pistol -- and 58 bullets were recovered from there. The Beretta pistol was purchased from an arms dealer in Punjab. It was used in Umesh Pal’s murder. Besides, five 9 mm bullets manufactured in Pakistan were also found from the spot. Questioning from Atiq revealed that one of their henchmen had hidden firearms and ammunition after the killing on their instructions, the SHO added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ammunition pakistan pistol politician prayagraj punjab + 4 more
ammunition pakistan pistol politician prayagraj punjab + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out