Police recover foreign-made gun, Pak-made bullets used in Umesh Pal murder

PRAYAGRAJ Following a confession from the mafioso-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azeem (aka Ashraf), the Dhumanganj police unit recovered firearms and ammunition from the ruins of an old building in the Chakia locality of Prayagraj on Saturday night. Questioning from Atiq revealed that one of their henchmen had hidden firearms and ammunition after the killing on their instructions. (File photo)

The firearms recovered from the spot include a pistol made in a foreign nation and five live bullets made in Pakistan, said police. Rajesh Kumar Maurya, the SHO of Dhumanganj police station, said the accused duo -- Atiq and Ashraf -- were taken to the deserted spot in Chakia around 8 pm on Saturday. The firearms were concealed there.

Two firearms -- including a Beretta and a local automatic pistol -- and 58 bullets were recovered from there. The Beretta pistol was purchased from an arms dealer in Punjab. It was used in Umesh Pal’s murder. Besides, five 9 mm bullets manufactured in Pakistan were also found from the spot. Questioning from Atiq revealed that one of their henchmen had hidden firearms and ammunition after the killing on their instructions, the SHO added.