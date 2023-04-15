Atiq Ahmad shot dead: Who were the assailants posing as journalists?

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmad were shot dead in police custody in Payagraj on Saturday night. At least two people, who posed as mediapersons, were seen firing from a close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground. Police soon overpowered the assailants.

Police capture the unkown assilant who shot dead Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf while on the way for a medical examination, in Prayagraj on Thursday.(ANI)

The assailants have been identified as Sunny, Lovelesh, and Arun. They were heard chanting "Jai Shri Ram" during the attack and were apprehended immediately.

Atiq Ahmad was shot dead on the same day his son Asad Ahmad, killed in an alleged encounter with UP police, was buried.

The shooting that occurred around 10 pm was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo who were being escorted to the hospital by police for a medical checkup. The incident occurred while Atiq and Ashraf were surrounded by police, and the assailants fired multiple shots at close range.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.

Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, and his brother Ashraf were brought here for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party (SP) cheif Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet said: "This is the height of crime in Uttar Pradesh and criminals are so emboldened. If those who are in police security ring could be shot dead, then what about people's safety and security? This is leading to an atmosphere of terror among people; it seems some people are deliberately doing all this"

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary said: "Is it possible in a democracy?"

(With PTI inputs)

