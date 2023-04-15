Akhilesh, Owaisi slam UP govt as gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf shot dead

The killing in broad daylight of gangster Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf showed that crime was at its peak in Uttar Pradesh, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday night, shortly after the murders. A visual from the crime spot in Prayagraj (ANI)

Also Read | Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj, 3 attackers arrested

“Crime is at its peak in Uttar Pradesh and the morale of the criminals is high. What about the safety of the general public when some are shot dead amidst the security cordon of the police personnel? Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere,” tweeted Yadav.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on the other hand, said Atiq and Ashraf's murders were a ‘big failure of law and order’ of chief minister Yogi Adityanath's government.

Also Read | Atiq Ahmad shot dead: Who were the assailants posing as mediapersons?

“Atiq and his brother were killed while in police custody and were handcuffed. Slogans of JSR (Jai Shri Ram) were also raised. There murder is a perfect example of Yogi's big failure of law & order. Those celebrating encounter-raj are equally responsible for this murder. In a society where murderers are celebrated, what's the use of a criminal justice system,” Owaisi said in a tweet.

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary, on the other hand, wondered if this was possible in a democracy.

Prayagraj Police have arrested three assailants who executed the murder, which took place outside inside MLN Medical College premises where they were being taken for medical examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON