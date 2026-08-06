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    Atiq Ahmed’s son Abaan killed in road accident en route to meet jailed brother in Jhansi

    According to police, the accident occurred in the Poonch police station area when the speeding car in which Abaan was travelling reportedly went out of control.

    Updated on: Aug 6, 2026, 15:09:23 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Abaan Ahmed, son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, was killed in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district on Thursday while travelling to meet his elder brother, Ali Ahmed, who is lodged in the Jhansi district jail.

    Atiq Ahmed, along with his brother Ashraf Ahmed, was shot dead at point-blank range in Prayagraj in April 2023. (HT file photo)
    Atiq Ahmed, along with his brother Ashraf Ahmed, was shot dead at point-blank range in Prayagraj in April 2023. (HT file photo)

    According to police, the accident occurred in the Poonch police station area when the speeding car in which Abaan was travelling reportedly went out of control and rammed into a road divider.

    The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portion of the vehicle was completely mangled.

    Local residents and police personnel helped rescue the occupants trapped inside the wreckage.

    Also Read: Atiq-linked benami properties worth 110 crore attached in Prayagraj

    Abaan and two other occupants of the car were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared Abaan dead on arrival. The two injured persons are undergoing treatment and their condition was not immediately known.

    Preliminary information suggests that Abaan was on his way to Jhansi district jail to meet his elder brother Ali Ahmed, who has been lodged there in connection with criminal cases.

    Atiq Ahmed, former gangster and politician who, along with his brother Ashraf Ahmed, was shot dead at point-blank range by three assailants in Prayagraj in April 2023 while being escorted by police for a medical examination.

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    Home/India News/Atiq Ahmed’s Son Abaan Killed In Road Accident En Route To Meet Jailed Brother In Jhansi
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