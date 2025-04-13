Atishi vs BJP over Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's husband seen in meeting. Who is Manish Gupta?

The Aam Aadmi Party has levelled serious allegations against Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, claiming that her husband is running the government in the national capital. Leader of opposition in the assembly, Atishi's statement has sparked a political row and put Rekha Gupta’s husband, Manish Gupta, in the spotlight. Rekha Gupta’s husband Manish Gupta is a Delhi-based businessman. (X/@AtishiAAP)

"Look at this photo carefully. The person who is taking the meeting of the officers of MCD, DJB, PWD and DUSIB is the husband of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta," Atishi said in her post.

"Earlier we used to hear that if a woman Sarpanch was elected in the village, then all the government work would be handled by her husband... But this must be the first time in the history of the country that a woman has become the Chief Minister and all the government work is being handled by her husband," she added.

Atishi also wondered if frequent power cuts and hikes in private school fees had behind them the role of her husband in the administration.

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva, in response, accused Atishi of making an "insulting" remark.

In his post on X, Sachdeva defended Rekha Gupta, saying she had risen through the ranks with "hard work and determination" and that it was "perfectly normal" for family members to support public representatives.

Who is Rekha Gupta's husband Manish Gupta?

Rekha Gupta’s husband, Manish Gupta, is a Delhi-based businessman.

A trader by profession, Manish Gupta's firm is named Nikunj Enterprises, according to the affidavit submitted by Rekha Gupta to the election commission.

Manish Gupta is also an agency associate at Kotak Life Insurance.

Rekha Gupta, after she became Delhi’s chief minister earlier this year, credited her husband for her success and said he has supported her throughout her political journey.

When she was asked about her husband’s role in her success, she said, “Of course, yes. He did a lot for me,” reported PTI.

AAP vs BJP

In response, Sachdeva said, "Atishi being a woman yourself, it is surprising you are insulting another woman leader. Rekha Gupta has worked her way up from DUSU Secretary to Delhi CM. Her husband supporting her is neither illegal nor unethical."

Sachdeva also pointed out instances where AAP leaders' spouses had been involved in political affairs, including Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, addressing the public from the CM's office following Kejriwal's arrest.

"Was that not an insult to democracy?" Sachdeva asked.