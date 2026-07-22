Atmanirbharta must keep pace; old technology has no meaning, says IAF Chief

“Technology delayed is technology denied, and if by the time we produce something the world has moved on, then that will have no meaning,” Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh said on Wednesday at Karnataka’s Seabird Naval Base in Karwar after commissioning the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Malvan, an anti-submarine shallow water craft.

IAF Chief commended the Navy for achieving 80% indigenous components in the warship and called on the Air Force to follow suit. (ANI)

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He also commended the Navy for achieving 80% indigenous components in the warship and called on the Air Force to follow suit.

“It is very important to build home grown technology. It is important to do research and development at home. It is very important to grow and remain relevant at the speed of relevance. If you are growing at a speed such that by the time you design, develop, and produce something, the world has moved over to a new technology then that has no meaning,” he said.

“The Indian Navy has been and has adopted this very early. We (the Air Force) took a while, because various sectors take different times to grow. And as far as Naval shipbuilding is concerned, India has always had an edge and we’ve carried out legacy forward in making ships and very good progress has been made in atmanirbharta(self reliance) as far as shipbuilding is concerned and I’m told 80% by value is no mean task.

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{{^usCountry}} “I hope that the other two services -- especially the Indian Airforce -- learn their lesson on how the Indian Navy has been able to get this whole concept right, you have Indian Navy officers embedded in shipbuilding right from the beginning. Those people grow up in the same chain and become the seniormost in that shipyard,” he said, adding that the Indian Air force had to adapt to ensure that our dream of being self-reliant became a reality soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I hope that the other two services -- especially the Indian Airforce -- learn their lesson on how the Indian Navy has been able to get this whole concept right, you have Indian Navy officers embedded in shipbuilding right from the beginning. Those people grow up in the same chain and become the seniormost in that shipyard,” he said, adding that the Indian Air force had to adapt to ensure that our dream of being self-reliant became a reality soon. {{/usCountry}}

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INS Malvan, which was built by Cochin Shipyard, is designed to operate in waters where larger ships like destroyers, frigates and others cannot operate and tackle challenges in shallow water warfare. The ship is equipped to detect, track and respond to underwater threats while also supporting maritime surveillance and coastal security operations.

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