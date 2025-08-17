Guest column | Atmanirbhar Bharat: Turning crisis into opportunities for growth, security

On Independence Day, from the ramparts of Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi painted a bold vision for India’s progress, declaring Atmanirbhar Bharat the foundation of a Viksit Bharat — a developed India built on the twin pillars of self-reliance and strong defence. His message was clear: India’s path forward lies in turning challenges into opportunities and securing its place as a global leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech at the 79th Independence Day celebration at the Red Fort, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI)

During COVID-19, Atmanirbhar Bharat had transformed crisis into opportunity, which led to a surge in economic growth. The Trump tariff threat, too, is bound to turn a crisis into opportunity for greater self-reliance and strength to counter any impending calamity.

The ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ Initiative

The “ Sudarshan Chakra”, an overarching security architecture, will neutralize any threat and improve India’s offensive capabilities. Self-reliance will turn India into a major production hub that will capture world markets. The US tariff threats stem from perceived trade imbalance, India’s continued oil purchases from Russia despite US sanctions and frustrations over stalled negotiations. Such tariffs could disrupt India’s export-driven growth, affecting sectors like automobiles, IT services, textiles and pharmaceuticals.

Managing US tariff pressures with diplomacy

The Modi government is ably and patiently navigating the tariff threat through dialogue and diplomacy, and has “India First” in every policy formulation and strategy. India, today, is one of the fastest-growing economies of the world and, in the words of the IMF, the “only bright spot in the otherwise dark horizon”. Despite constraints, our monetary and fiscal space has enabled accelerated growth and our external accounts are comfortable.

Infrastructure and digital progress

Hence, an over 7% sustainable growth rate can be made our baseline, given the robust foundations we have created. We are a $4.187 trillion economy, relentlessly pursuing the vision to be a $ 30-35 trillion economy by 2047. One of our major achievements has been to lift over 250 million people above the poverty line and, at the same time, to have digitized the economy in a big way. From 14 km of road space per day in 2014, we are now at over 34 km per day, which reflects our prowess in infrastructural development. And we have been the “Vishwamitra” – the pharmacy of the world during Covid 19- which supplied medical equipment, pharma products and vaccines to several countries. This proves our capability and unstinted ability and resolve to weather any storm.

The tariff threat, in fact, will give India the opportunity to nudge towards emerging markets in Asia, Africa and Latin America. Africa offers vast opportunities in infrastructure, agriculture and energy collaboration. Our Act East Policy will help in increasing exports in apparels and electronics. ASEAN nations provide dynamic consumer markets for Indian textiles, pharmaceuticals and machinery. The UK, EU and Australia are new avenues where India is already engaged in talks and we now have an FTA with the UK. By pursuing South-South cooperation, India can position itself as a global supplier beyond the West.

Promoting Indian brands, semiconductor manufacturing

Indian brands need to be promoted on global marketplaces like Amazon and indigenous platforms should be built to broaden market outreach. The first “Made in India” chips will be in the market by the year-end. The country is now in mission mode with six semiconductor units in the pipeline and four new ones already approved. Our “Make in India” punch has already taken off in renewable energy with the 500 GW of clean green energy drive by 2030 and thrust on indigenous defense production, as announced on the 15th of August by the Prime Minister.

Initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and Global Bio-fuel Alliance will position India as a leader in renewable energy, potentially opening up the doors to tariff-exempt trade deals. India spends about 0.7% of its GDP in research and development compared to 2 to 3% in advanced nations. This is now increasing. The Startup India Mission with over 1.6 lakh startups needs to be scaled up. The National Quantum Mission, with a $1 billion outlay, will develop indigenous capabilities and reduce import reliance.

India is already a global IT services powerhouse and diversification of exports by expanding cloud services, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, quantum computing and fintech will help as these are sectors where tariffs are less likely to apply. By strengthening the intellectual property regime, India will be able to negotiate better terms in trade talks. By becoming a preferred alternative manufacturing hub, India can both absorb supply chains and build resilience against US tariffs.

Building supply chain resilience

Supply chain diversification is imperative to stymie Trump’s policies and India must enhance its Production-Linked Incentive Scheme to lure global firms. Accelerating domestic production is most essential. Investments in infrastructure and reducing logistics costs can make our exports cost-competitive globally. India’s logistics costs nearly 14% of the GDP as compared to 8 to 9% in developed countries. So we need to invest in faster cargo and port clearance and efficient warehousing and supply chains.

Next-gen GST and tax reforms

The Modi government has announced the “Next Generation GST reforms” which would substantially reduce the tax burden across the country. The GST Council will also consider proposals for further ease of compliance using technology and faster refunds to exporters. Moving to a two-rate GST structure will catapult India at par with advanced economies.

Compliances for MSMEs, which form the backbone of India’s exports, are also being simplified and will strengthen the nation’s manufacturing capabilities and make us more self-reliant. Easing regulations would attract companies relocating from China. Tourism, being tariff proof, must be propelled and, considering India’s several beautiful locations, this is the right time.

Other structural reforms, eliminating redtapism and enforcing strategic disinvestment and asset monetization to execute the Modi government’s policy of “Minimum government Maximum Governance” will help the endeavor for free enterprise. As mentioned above, India today is one of the world’s fastest growing economies with a 6.3% growth and pacing to be a $5.5 trillion economy by 2028. There has been a great leap in economic reforms, healthcare, ease of doing business, infrastructural growth, enforcing a tech-driven digital India, serving the poor with several schemes and with the largest food security programme in the world and Nari Shakti. 80% of stand up India loans and 68% of Mudra loans have gone to women entrepreneurs. We are aiming at one nation, one tax and one market; we are a global e-payment leader and economic growth engine and have ensured a faceless tax system for a more accountable economy.

India today is a new India — strong, secure and invincible, as ably proved after we have pulverized Pakistan. All this is due to our policy of “Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas. And it is this “Nation First” commitment of a determined government, which is dedicated to the welfare of its countrymen, which will make us succeed- always and every time.

The author is a former chairman, Haryana Public Service Commission and chairman, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission. Views expressed are personal