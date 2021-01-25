Attending Republic Day ceremony in Delhi compulsory, Govt tells officers

The Centre has mandated that all officers in government ministries and departments invited for the Republic Day Ceremony at Rajpath in the national capital on Tuesday must attend the function.

In a letter sent to all government ministries and departments dated January 22 Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba also warned "that serious view would be taken against those who fail to do so." HT has reviewed a copy of the letter.

"The Republic Day Ceremony at Rajpath is an important national function held every year on the 26th of January. Considering the importance of this national function, it is expected that all the officers who are invited, attend the Ceremony," the letter said.

"In view of social distancing requirements imposed due to COVID - 19, the seating capacity this year has been decreased to 25% of the original capacity. It is all the more important, therefore, that the officers who are invited attend the Ceremony as part of their duty. You may suitably advise all officers of your Ministry / Department, who are invited to the Republic Day Ceremony at Rajpath to attend the function You may also like to caution them that a serious view would be taken of their absence on this occasion," it added.

Officials aware of the development said all officers above the rank of Under Secretary and above had been invited to attend the ceremony on Tuesday.