Aurangabad, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Kalyan results LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins in Maharashtra

Live updates on Lok Sabha election results for Aurangabad, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Kalyan seats in Maharashtra.

Welcome to our live blog covering the Lok Sabha election results for the key constituencies of Aurangabad, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Kalyan in Maharashtra. As the counting progresses, we'll provide you with real-time updates, insights, and analysis on the outcomes that could shape the political landscape of Maharashtra and, by extension, the national political scene....Read More

The 2024 general elections have been a critical test for major political alliances, including the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition and the INDIA bloc, which comprises Congress, NCP, and other regional parties. Sandipan Bhumare is the nominee of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Aurangabad.

Bharti Pawar is contesting from Dindori. Shiv Sena's Hemant Godse is contesting from Nashik against SS(UBT)'s Rajabhau Waje. BJP's Hemant Vishnu Savara will fight the elections from Palghar (ST) against SS(UBT)'s Bharti Kamdi. Kapil Patil is contesting from Bhiwandi. Eknath Shinde's son and sitting MP, Shrikant Shinde, is seeking a third term from Kalyan.

Stay tuned for continuous updates and in-depth coverage as we bring you the latest developments from these crucial constituencies.