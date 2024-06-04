Edit Profile
    Live

    Aurangabad, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Kalyan results LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins in Maharashtra

    June 4, 2024 8:35 AM IST
    Live updates on Lok Sabha election results for Aurangabad, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Kalyan seats in Maharashtra
    Live updates on Lok Sabha election results for Aurangabad, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Kalyan seats in Maharashtra.
    Live updates on Lok Sabha election results for Aurangabad, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Kalyan seats in Maharashtra.

    Welcome to our live blog covering the Lok Sabha election results for the key constituencies of Aurangabad, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Kalyan in Maharashtra. As the counting progresses, we'll provide you with real-time updates, insights, and analysis on the outcomes that could shape the political landscape of Maharashtra and, by extension, the national political scene....Read More

    The 2024 general elections have been a critical test for major political alliances, including the BJP-Shiv Sena coalition and the INDIA bloc, which comprises Congress, NCP, and other regional parties. Sandipan Bhumare is the nominee of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Aurangabad.

    Bharti Pawar is contesting from Dindori. Shiv Sena's Hemant Godse is contesting from Nashik against SS(UBT)'s Rajabhau Waje. BJP's Hemant Vishnu Savara will fight the elections from Palghar (ST) against SS(UBT)'s Bharti Kamdi. Kapil Patil is contesting from Bhiwandi. Eknath Shinde's son and sitting MP, Shrikant Shinde, is seeking a third term from Kalyan.

    Stay tuned for continuous updates and in-depth coverage as we bring you the latest developments from these crucial constituencies.

    Lok Sabha ConstituencyWinning/Leading CandidateWinning/Leading Party
    AurangabadResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    DindoriResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    NashikResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    PalgharResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    BhiwandiResult AwaitedResult Awaited
    KalyanResult AwaitedResult Awaited

    Follow all the updates here:
    June 4, 2024 8:35 AM IST

    A look at Aurangabad seat

    A triangular contest unfolded in Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat among Shiv Sena (UBT), Shiv Sena, and AIMIM.

    June 4, 2024 8:25 AM IST

    Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)

    The Mahayuti includes the BJP, Shiv Sena led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, and NCP headed by Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. The MVA constituents include the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). There are 1,121 candidates in the fray, including union ministers Nitin Gadkari (from Nagpur), Piyush Goyal (Mumbai North), Narayan Rane (Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg), Raosaheb Danve (Jalna), Bharti Pawar (Dindori) and Kapil Patil (Bhiwandi).

    June 4, 2024 8:13 AM IST

    Why result is crucial for Maharashtra?

    The Lok Sabha elections results in Maharashtra are crucial for both the ruling Mahayuti and opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) as the western state sends 48 members to the Lok Sabha, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh, which elects 80 MPs.

    June 4, 2024 7:59 AM IST

    Counting begins in Maharashtra

    The counting of votes for 48 constituencies has begun in Maharashtra.

    June 4, 2024 7:53 AM IST

    Voter turnout in Maharashtra

    Maharashtra logged a voter turnout of 61.33 per cent in five phases from April 19 to May 20. A total of 5,70,06,778 voters out of 9,29,43,890 had exercised their franchise in five phases in the state.

    June 4, 2024 7:42 AM IST

    BJP aims to win over 45 constituencies in Maharashtra

    The BJP-led NDA has set the bar high this time with a target to win 45 plus constituencies in Maharashtra. The state has a total of 48 constituencies. The elections in 2024 were fought in a changed political landscape after splits in the Shiv Sena and NCP following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, respectively.

    June 4, 2024 7:32 AM IST

    Look back at 2019 elections in Maharashtra

    In 2019, the BJP won 23 seats while its then ally Shiv Sena (undivided) bagged 18. The then undivided NCP bagged four constituencies, whereas the Congress could win just one seat.

    June 4, 2024 7:12 AM IST

    Devendra Fadnavis recently met Raj Thackeray

    Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met MNS chief Raj Thackeray on Monday at the latter's residence in Mumbai's Dadar area on the eve of counting of Lok Sabha votes. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief had backed the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, in the Lok Sabha polls.

    June 4, 2024 7:01 AM IST

    Lok Sabha Results Update

    Counting of votes for Aurangabad, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi and Kalyan in Maharashtra Lok Sabha seats would begin at 8 AM. Early trends would begin to emerge by 10 AM.

    June 4, 2024 7:00 AM IST

    Counting of votes will begin shortly

    Counting will begin at 8 am across the 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The exercise would be held at 289 counting halls and 4,309 counting tables by 14,507 personnel.

    June 4, 2024 6:57 AM IST

    Counting in 48 Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra

    The counting of votes will be held on Tuesday in 48 Lok Sabha seats of Maharashtra. The rival Shiv Sena and NCP factions, as well as the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress, are jockeying for political supremacy.

