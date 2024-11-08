Australia Today, which interviewed S Jaishankar, reacts to Canada's ‘ban’

Prominent diaspora news outlet The Australia Today expressed deep concern on Friday after Canadian authorities reportedly blocked its social media accounts following its coverage of a press conference with external affairs minister S Jaishankar and Australia’s foreign minister Penny Wong. The restriction has sparked a diplomatic row, with ministry of external affairs (MEA) criticising Canada's stance on freedom of speech. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that blocking The Australia Today’s content highlights “the hypocrisy of Canada towards freedom of speech".

In a statement, Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj, managing editor of The Australia Today, reaffirmed the publication’s commitment to open media despite the ban. "We at The Australia Today would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to every news outlet, journalist, and supporter who stood by us during a challenging time," Bharadwaj said.

"The recent restriction and ban on our interview with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the press conference with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on social media, under orders from the Canadian government, have been difficult for our team and those who value free and open journalism."

MEA condemns Canada's actions

Bharadwaj thanked supporters, saying, "Despite these restrictions, your unwavering support has been a beacon of strength for us. Whether it was sharing our coverage on other platforms, voicing concerns about press freedom, or simply offering encouragement, every action made a difference."

The MEA also condemned Canada’s actions, calling them hypocritical. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that blocking The Australia Today’s content highlights “the hypocrisy of Canada towards freedom of speech". During the press conference, S Jaishankar criticised Canada’s approach, alleging a lack of evidence in its accusations and expressing concerns over “political space” given to anti-India elements in Canada.

During the briefing, Jaiswal also highlighted the recent violence that took place at Brampton's Hindu Sabha Mandir on November 3 in Brampton, near Toronto.

Bharadwaj added, "We remain steadfast in our mission to bring important stories and voices to the public, undeterred by these obstacles... We will continue to advocate for an open and inclusive media landscape."