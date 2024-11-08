Hindu temple in Brampton suspends priest for spreading ‘violent rhetoric’

The priest of a Hindu temple in the Canadian city of Brampton has been suspended for spreading “violent rhetoric” during recent clashes between protesters carrying Khalistani flags and the people present there. On November 3, the protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan. (HT File)

On November 3, the protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan. The videos showed fist fights and people striking each other with poles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the temple.

The protestors carrying Khalistan flags clashed with people and disrupted a consular event co-organised by the temple authorities and the Indian consulate.

On Wednesday, a statement from the Hindu Sabha Mandir said the suspension was due to the priest’s “controversial involvement” with protesters on Sunday, but did not elaborate, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported. Taking to X, Brampton mayor Patrick Brown said the priest spread “violent rhetoric,” asking the community not to respond to violence and hate.

“This is leadership that is helpful. The vast majority of Sikh Canadians and Hindu Canadians want to live in harmony and don’t tolerate violence. Hindu Sabha Mandir president Madhusudan Lama has suspended the pundit who spread violent rhetoric. The Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council denounced the acts of violence at the Hindu Sabha on Sunday night,” Brown said in the post.

“Remember we all have more in common than what divides us. In tense times, we can’t let the agitators fuel the flames of division. The leadership of both Sikh and Hindu communities in the GTA do not want this division, hate and violence. I am asking everyone in the community to not respond to violence and hate. Law enforcement will be there to respond. This is their job. We must continue to be the country where the rule of law is followed,” the post further read.

The violence initially broke out at the Hindu temple in Brampton on Sunday afternoon after members of a group called Sikhs for Justice held a protest while Indian consular officials were visiting. Officers were dispatched to the property around noon, Peel police said.

India condemned the attack with an expectation that those indulging in violence “will be prosecuted”.

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said that New Delhi remains “deeply concerned” about the safety and security of Indian nationals in Canada.

The relations between India and Canada came under severe strain following Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of a “potential” involvement of Indian agents in Khalistan extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing.

New Delhi rejected Trudeau’s charges as “absurd”.

India has been maintaining that the main issue between the two countries is that of Canada giving space to pro-Khalistan elements operating from Canadian soil with impunity.