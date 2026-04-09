Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker to visit India next week

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker will make his first visit to India next week to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker will make his first visit to India next week to strengthen bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas.

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Stocker, who will be in the country during April 14-17, will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including economy, energy and tourism minister Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, senior officials and business leaders, the external affairs ministry said on Thursday. This will also be his first official visit to Asia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Stocker will hold discussions on strengthening bilateral cooperation across a range of areas and exchange views on regional and global issues, including cooperation in multilateral forums, the ministry said.

Stocker will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

India and Austria have “warm, friendly and multi-faceted” relations rooted in shared democratic values, and Modi’s visit to Austria in July 2024 substantially elevated the relations between the two countries. Stocker’s visit reflects the shared commitment of both sides to deepen and expand their partnership in new areas of mutual interest, the ministry said.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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