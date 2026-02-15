New Delhi, "Sultan of Delhi" author Arnab Ray's latest novel, "The Bucket", a psychological thriller-horror-mystery, is set to release on Tuesday, announced publishing house Hachette India. Author Arnab Ray explores trauma, darkness in 'The Bucket'

Author of six books, including the horror novels "The Mine" and "Shakchunni". Ray's new book explores time, trauma, memory, and the darkness lurking in human relationships.

"The Bucket" follows four friends who must confront the consequences of a death from their past, long believed buried, after a true-crime documentary reopens the investigation.

"There are two phases in their lives that are traumatic emotionally for men, at around 18, when your entire life lies ahead of you and you don't know what to do, at around 50, when most of your possibilities are gone, and you know exactly what's going to happen.

"'The Bucket', which is the story of four men in two timelines, at 18 and then at 50, is horror and mystery, true, but at its heart, it is about the heart of men, the darkness and the light," the Los Angeles-based author said in a statement.

The narrative revolves around four men whose lives diverged over three decades one a Bollywood superstar, one a physics professor in California, one poised to become a government minister, and one dying of cancer.

Thirty years ago, as teenagers, they were inseparable, until the mysterious death of Pramila, found drowned in a bucket. Though a man was arrested for the crime, he died in jail, leaving questions unanswered.

"Now, a documentary is asking questions about that night, questions the four men thought had been buried forever. For water remembers. And so does murder," reads the description of the book.

Two of Ray's previously authored books, "Sultan of Delhi" and "Mahabharata Murders", have been made into web series on major OTT platforms.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.