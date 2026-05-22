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Autopsy by AIIMS Delhi doctors, notice issued to mother-in-law: MP high court's observations in Twisha Sharma case

The Madhya Pradesh government has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the Twisha Sharma death case.

Updated on: May 22, 2026 07:07 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Madhya Pradesh high court on Friday directed that a second autopsy be carried out by a specialised team from AIIMS Delhi in the Twisha Sharma "dowry" death case, along with several other observations in the matter.

The woman in her 30s, originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead on May 12 at her matrimonial home in Bhopal.(Instagram)

The woman in her 30s, originally from Noida in Uttar Pradesh, was found dead on May 12 at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Bagh Mugalia Extension area. However, her family alleged foul play and pointed to injury marks on her body. They claimed she had told them that her husband had assaulted her.

Key observations by MP high court in Twisha Sharma death case

  • A single bench of the high court directed the state government to immediately arrange for a specialised group of doctors from the AIIMS Delhi to be flown to Bhopal for a second post-mortem examination.
  • The order came two days after Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta in Bhopal turned down the family's request for another post-mortem and said that the investigation conducted so far did not justify such a step.
  • Samarth Singh, Twisha's husband, arrived at the Jabalpur district court on Friday evening to surrender after withdrawing his anticipatory bail plea filed before the high court.
  • After withdrawing the application, Singh had no remaining option except to surrender. The court said he could do so either before the investigating officer or before the trial court.
  • The court also issued a notice to his mother and former judge Giribala Singh, who has also been named as an accused in the case along with Samarth. The notice was issued on petitions filed by Twisha's father and the state government seeking cancellation of her anticipatory bail.

Twisha Sharma death case

With inputs from agencies

 
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