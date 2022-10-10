Autopsy of ‘man-eating’ tiger killed in Bihar’s West Champaran conducted

The autopsy of a“man-eating” tiger was conducted on Sunday a day after a team of sharpshooters and police shot it dead in Bihar’s West Champaran district hours after the big cat allegedly mauled a woman and her son near the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR).

The tiger was blamed for killing six people within a month and declared a man-eater. VTR field director Neshamani K said the tiger’s viscera will be sent to Bareilly’s Indian Veterinary Research Institute and Wildlife Institute of India (Dehradun) for forensic testing.

Police have separately filed a case against some villagers for allegedly manhandling forest personnel and damaging a vehicle of the forest department at Dumari after the tiger allegedly mauled a man on Friday.

The shoot-at-sight orders were issued after the tiger allegedly killed nine people since May and prompted the forest department to declare it a “man-eater”.

The forest department has not provided any conclusive evidence to prove the tiger was responsible for all nine deaths. The tiger was on the department’s radar for 27 days.

