'Image tarnished': DGCA advises restraining devices for unruly flyers

After two incidents of Air India flyers urinating on co-passengers were brought to notice recently, triggering massive outrage, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has sent an advisory to airlines for tackling unruly travellers. In the guidelines - sent to the head of operations of scheduled airlines - the regulator has said that restraining devices should be used if needed. Inaction in recent cases has tarnished the image of air travel in different segments, the DGCA has further underlined.

"In the recent past, DGCA has noticed a few incidents of unruly behavior and inappropriate conduct by the passengers on board the aircraft during flight, wherein it is observed that post holders, pilots and cabin crew members have failed to take appropriate actions," the statement reads. "Non-action/ inappropriate action/ omission by the airlines towards such untoward incidents has tarnished the image of air travel in different segments of society," it further highlights.

Here's what the advisory says:

1) In case a situation - relating to handling an unruly passenger comes up, the pilot-in-command is "responsible for assessing the situation quickly if the cabin crew can control the situation and accordingly relay this information to the airline's central control on the ground for further action," the DGCA says.

2) If it becomes difficult to handle the situation with "verbal communication", "applying restraining devices should be used when all conciliatory approaches have been exhausted," it stresses.

3) "Head of operations are hereby advised to sensitize pilots, cabin crew and Director-in-flight Services of their respective airlines on the topic of handling of unruly passenger through approphate means under intimation to DGCA" - the advisory reads.

4) The regulator has also warned of strict action in case the airlines do not follow the regulations.

The advisory comes after two Air India flyers - allegedly drunk - were accused of urinating on fellow passengers. While one incident was reported on the November 26 New York-Delhi flight, the other incident was reported on the Paris-Delhi December 6 flight.

