Another shocker: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinated on woman's blanket

Updated on Jan 05, 2023 06:25 PM IST

The incident came 10 days after the shocking November 26 incident on a New York-Delhi Air India flight where a man allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger onboard a New York-Delhi Air India flight.

It is not known which class the passengers were travelling in.(Bloomberg file photo)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

In another incident of alleged urination on a flight, a drunk man passenger urinated on a woman passenger's blanket on an Air India Paris-Delhi sector on December 6. But there was no penal action after the accused gave a written apology, news agency PTI reported citing officials on Thursday.

What happened on December 6 on Air India flight?

> The took place on December 6 on Air India flight 142 and the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport about it, following which the male passenger was apprehended, PTI reported.

> It is not known which class the passengers were travelling in.

> The flight landed around 9:40am at Delhi and the airport security was informed that the man passenger was “under the influence of alcohol and he was not following the instructions of the cabin crew and he later peed on a blanket of an onboard lady passenger”, airport officials told PTI.

> The male passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as soon as he deboarded the plane but was later allowed to leave after the two passengers had a "mutual compromise" and the accused tendered a "written apology".

> The woman passenger, who had initially made a written complaint, refused to file a police case and hence the passenger was allowed to go by the airport security after he cleared immigration and customs formalities, the officials said, added PTI.

