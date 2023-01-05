‘Unprofessional’: DGCA slams Air India over urination case, issues notices

The Directorate-General of Civil Aviation on Thursday came down heavily on Air India and issued show-cause notices to the airline's accountable manager, director of in-flight services, the pilots and cabin crew members of the New York-Delhi flight in which a drunk man urinated on a co-passenger in the business class.

The aviation watchdog slammed the airline asking why enforcement action should not be taken against them for ‘dereliction of their regulatory obligations’.

“The conduct of the airline appears to be unprofessional, and has led to systemic failure,” the DGCA said.

The DGCA has given them two weeks time to submit their reply based on which further action will be taken.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said that the man – identified as Shankar Mishra – who allegedly urinated on the woman co-passenger was a resident of Mumbai and will be arrested at the earliest.

Earlier today, the civil aviation ministry directed Air India to conduct an internal probe into the matter and submit the report as soon as possible.

The Tata Group-owned airline had told the DGCA that its staff had not complained to law enforcement about the man as the aggrieved lady had “rescinded” an initial request for action after the two “appeared” to have sorted out the issue. Air India said this in reply to DGCA's January 4 notice, detailing the incident on board AI 102 flight of November 26.

The airline has also put the offender on the no-fly list, banning from flying Air India for 30 days.

