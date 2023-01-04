Home / India News / Paris-bound Air India flight suffers ‘flap issue’ mid-air, returns to Delhi

Paris-bound Air India flight suffers 'flap issue' mid-air, returns to Delhi

Published on Jan 04, 2023 03:40 PM IST

The flight left from Delhi this afternoon and was in the air for 35 minutes when a full emergency was declared. It had 210 passengers on board.

An Air India Airbus A320neo passenger plane (REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk

A Paris-bound Air India flight on Wednesday made an emergency landing at Delhi's airport after suffering ‘flap issue’ mid-air. It had 210 passengers on board.

Air India's B787-800 aircraft VT-AND, operating AI 143 (Delhi-Paris) flight, took off from the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 1:28pm and was in the air for 35 minutes when a full emergency was declared. It returned to Delhi safely at 2:25pm. There are no reports of injuries to any passengers or crew members.

Air India has not made an official statement regarding the same.

In December, a SpiceJet flight from Jeddah to Kozhikode had made an emergency landing in Kochi after the crew noticed problems with the critical hydraulics systems, airport and airline officials said. The aircraft had landed safely.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
emergency landing
Story Saved
