Avoid self-promotion on social media: UPSC's advice to selected civil services candidates

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has advised candidates who cleared the civil services examination to avoid social media posts that could be misinterpreted or appear self-promotional, and to avoid allowing their achievements to be used for commercial endorsements. The UPSC advisory focuses on the judicious use of social media and urges candidates to avoid commercial or institutional endorsements.. (HT File)

While such advisories are issued to recommended candidates every year, this year’s is more detailed, officials familiar with the matter said. It focuses on the judicious use of social media and advises candidates against engaging in commercial or institutional endorsements.

Officials said this year’s advisory is significant for two reasons. After the annual results are announced, several coaching institutes claim successful candidates as their students, often using their names and images for promotion. The Commission has also received complaints over the past year about officers using social media for self-promotion and branding.

“You are entering a service that demands impartiality, integrity and restraint in public conduct. It is therefore prudent to maintain professional distance from commercial/ institutional endorsements, and to ensure that your achievements are not used for private gain or publicity,” said the advisory.

On March 6, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, recommending 958 candidates — 659 men and 299 women — for appointment to various services. The corresponding figure was 1,009 last year and 1,016 the year before.

Additionally, the social media policy guidelines state: “While social media may pervade several aspects of life, and the Academy too recognises the value of social media and digital platforms in effective administration at an institutional level, any kind of social media that promotes self is strongly discouraged. Comments and any posts made or facilitated by you on social media will also reflect on the service. You should remain mindful, even at this stage, of avoiding posts that would or could defame the service or its members. Be diligent and judicious about posting content that could be considered unprofessional or inappropriate for an officer/ member of service. One should, in particular, refrain from impulsively posting statements on social media. Pause and reflect on the possible impact of what you are going to post. Rather, it is advisable to avoid posting any content lest it may lead to misinterpretation at an individual/institutional level.”

“Over the last two years, the Commission has received numerous complaints of officers using social media to post content that is not aligned with the institution or the office they represent. Government officers in such posts cannot function as influencers and promote brands. The Commission has written to the state governments in such cases and blocked the accounts,” an official said who did not want to be named.