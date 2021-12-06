Ayodhya, Mathura under tight security on Babri mosque demolition anniversary

Security has been raised in Ayodhya and Mathura, two Hindu holy cities in Uttar Pradesh, on the anniversary of Babri mosque demolition on December 6.

Civil police, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and central forces have been deployed at all strategic locations in Ayodhya, police officials said.

Ayodhya’s senior superintendent of police Shailesh Pandey added that the number of devotees arriving at the temple town had gone up manifold.

Security has also been upgraded substantially in Mathura to prevent any protest march or gathering in the city on Monday.

Although all the major organisations and individuals have called off their plans for the day, the police have not lowered their guard. “No traffic will be allowed on roads leading to Sri Krishna Janambhoomi and adjoining Shahi Eidgah till Tuesday,” officials said.

The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) had earlier given a call for ‘jalabhishek’ at what it described as the “real” birthplace of Lord Krishna inside the Shahi Eidgah that shares its boundary with Sri Krishna Janambhoomi. Although ABHM has withdrawn the call, the police are not taking any chances.

Around 2,000 police personnel, besides Central Reserve Police Force have been stationed in and around the Krishna temple and Eidgah.

“Section 144 of the criminal procedure code (CrPC) is in force, and anybody violating prohibitory orders will be dealt with strictly. Police is fully geared to maintain peace and tranquillity and to instil fear among those having nefarious designs,” said Mathura’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dr Gaurav Grover.

“We have sought cooperation from the people of Mathura by not becoming part of any unlawful gathering or protest march and to not pay heed to those interested in spreading rumours. Vigil is being kept on social media, and police cyber cell is all prepared to punish those interested in damaging peace and tranquillity in the city,” the SSP said.

“No permission has been granted for any event. Any call for a gathering will be dealt with seriously,” he added.

A detailed traffic plan has been implemented to avoid congestion in the yellow zone area around Sri Krishna Janambhoomi.

“We have mobilised adequate forces, including those from nearby districts for December 6. The city police will be assisted by PAC, beside the CRPF that is deployed at Sri Krishna Janambhoomi and adjoining Shahi Eidgah. The city has been demarcated in eight sectors, four zones and two super zones for efficient monitoring,” Mathura SSP said.

ABHM national spokesperson Sanjay Jaat claimed he had been placed under an undeclared house arrest. There is a dispute over the land on which the Shahi Eidgah and Sri Krishna Janambhoomi are located in Mathura. Various litigations are on in the civil courts of Mathura by Hindu organisations and individuals who allege that the Eidgah was built after the demolition of a temple by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb at the site where Lord Krishna was born.

